Leonor of Bourbon's boyfriend's attitude toward her leaks: Letizia Ortiz outraged

In the midst of the training voyage of the school ship Juan Sebastián Elcano, an unexpected episode has energized Princess Leonor's training: the possible inappropriate behavior of her alleged boyfriend, a fellow midshipman, may have caused public annoyance from Queen Letizia. This rumor is shaking Zarzuela and adding chapters to a story of overprotection, speculation, and royal control that goes beyond strict protocols.

relationship on the Elcano

During Elcano's stopovers, reports began to circulate about a closeness between Leonor and a midshipman. The leaks mention affectionate gestures, nighttime meetings in cabins, and clear tension between the princess and the young escort.

A source from El Nacional indicated that this relationship may have been interrupted by a misunderstanding: Leonor suspected that this "fling" wasn't sincere, which may have triggered an alert in the monarchy.

In response, Letizia banned the young man and may have demanded control measures: modifications to the cabins, stricter monitoring, and continuous communication with her daughter.

silence at the royal household

The Royal Household, true to their discreet style, hasn't issued a formal statement about the supposed ban or the leaks. However, during the farewell in Cádiz, Letizia appeared visibly worried. According to witnesses, the queen asked King Felipe "Where's my girl?", making her parents' concern clear.

The Royal Household has made it clear that the parents don't reject Leonor's friendships, although they would be alert to how those relationships could influence her training and responsibility as a future queen.

a relationship that has lasted for some time

This episode isn't isolated: since her time at the Military Academy in Zaragoza, the princess has gained independence, which has been a cause for concern at Zarzuela.

In previous training periods—such as in Wales and Zaragoza—Letizia already kept control over Leonor's friendships and activities, trying to balance her maternal role with the protection of the institutional image.

The questions are clear: Will Zarzuela let Leonor chart her own romantic path, or will maternal control remain an essential part of her training? Will we see new chapters with leaks or public statements? We'll soon know the answers.

