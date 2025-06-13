TV3's huge mistake: Àngel Llàcer singled out

A simple slip in the promotion of the new contest starring Àngel Llàcer has sparked controversy. Although the host has become one of the most beloved faces on TV3 after his recovery, this small mistake has hurt the sensibilities of many viewers by opting for a more rigid image of Catalonia.

What happened?

In a promo aired by TV3 for "Soc i seré," alarms were raised on social media and forums after incorrectly identifying the hometown of one of the participants, in a clear geographic error. The promotion claimed that this contestant was from a municipality in the Garrigues region, when in fact he is from a town in Pla d'Urgell.

Reactions on social media

TV3 hasn't issued a public clarification yet, but according to users on X —formerly Twitter—, "it's not just a typo, it's a sign of contempt for Catalan plurality." Several viewers have pointed out in forums that this mistake reflects a systematic tendency to impose identity clichés.

Meanwhile, Àngel Llàcer has already shown signs of having regained narrative control of the show, but from his inner circle there is no evidence that he has wanted to publicly soften the issue.

The show raises doubts and TV3 remains silent

The show has already been questioned for its ethnocentric conception: from dialect and gastronomy challenges to iconic songs, all of them boxed into a monolithic vision of the country. This geographic error in the promotion doesn't help and erodes credibility.

TV3 hasn't commented on the controversy and social media have filled with comments criticizing the mistake.

Àngel Llàcer, a life in the media

Born in Barcelona on January 16, 1974, Àngel Llàcer discovered his theatrical calling at a very young age while studying at the Lycée Français, where a teacher encouraged him to pursue his passion. Although he initially enrolled in Business Administration at ESADE, he soon reconsidered his future and studied Dramatic Arts at the Institut del Teatre, later completing his training in San Miniato (Italy) and at the Berlin Theater School.

By the late 1990s, he had established himself as a prominent theater actor, winning Butaca awards for his performances in plays such as El somni de Mozart (1998) and Mein Kampf (2000). In 2002, he was nominated for the Max awards thanks to his role in The Full Monty.

That same year, he debuted as a director with El somni d’una nit d’estiu, beginning a prolific period behind the scenes that has led him to sign successful versions of La jaula de las locas, Singin' in the Rain, and The Producers in Catalan theaters.

His leap to television came in 2001 with a theater segment on Arteria 33 on Canal 33. However, he truly became popular when he joined Operación Triunfo in 2001 as an acting coach, a role he continued in several editions and combined with hosting the show's chat segment.

Throughout the first half of the decade, he also hosted formats such as Pequeños grandes genios, El salt de l’Àngel on TV3, and Anónimos on La Sexta, as well as serving as a judge on contests like Tú sí que vales.

In 2010, he arrived on Antena 3 with La escobilla nacional, a satirical show dedicated to celebrity news. Since 2011, he has established himself as a regular judge and central figure on Tu cara me suena, where he combines critique, humor, and sensitivity, becoming one of the most beloved and long-standing faces on Spanish television.

Over the years, he has also worked as a host for special galas, New Year's Eve countdowns, and radio programs, in addition to publishing his first book of anecdotes and reflections in 2012 under the title Parece difícil, ¡pero no lo es! bekia.es.

However, 2024 shook his life: after traveling to Vietnam, he contracted a serious infection from the Shigella bacteria that led to necrotizing fasciitis. After multiple ICU admissions, four surgeries, and an intense recovery process, Llàcer shared his experience on shows like Col·lapse (TV3) after reappearing in September.

During his account, he described how he said goodbye to his loved ones given the urgency of his situation and how he had to relearn to walk, losing between 30% and 40% of muscle mass in his calf.