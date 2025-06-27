No shrimp or ham, what Lluc Crusellas and Martina Puigvert ate on their first date

The spark between Lluc Crusellas and Martina Puigvert was born in a charmingly simple way. Far from lavish dinners, their first date was modest, authentic, and above all, very Catalan. That anecdote has come to light through interviews with the Les Cols chef and the master chocolatier, revealing how small gestures can spark great stories.

frozen bread with tomato that won a heart

According to what they shared on the El Suplement program on Catalunya Ràdio, the couple met in Vall de Bianya. There, with no big expectations, they shared a "pa de pagès congelat amb tomàquet" (frozen country bread with tomato) accompanied by organic cold cuts from Garrotxa. That simplicity brought them together, elevating the humble to something memorable, a moment they now remember with a smile.

The story connects with both of their careers: she, recognized with the 2024 Young Chef award from the Michelin Guide, and he, internationally awarded as the best master chocolatier in the world. Two professionals rooted in excellence, but who chose the everyday to start an adventure together.

| TV3, Instagram

professional and personal connection in the culinary world

The meeting between Martina and Lluc was not by chance. Both are part of the select group of chefs and gastronomy on TV3. He, collaborating with "Tot es Mou"; she, also present. They met several times on programs, and that familiarity opened the door to something more. As Martina herself admitted in an interview with ElNacional.cat: "They knew about each other, but when they met, they really met."

Their busy schedules haven't been an obstacle. In the viral audio from Catalunya Ràdio, they explained that, by taking turns, they spend time together and decide where to sleep "on the go." That freedom and complicity strengthen a relationship based on spontaneity, nothing pretentious.

support and culinary curiosity

On Instagram, both have shared everyday moments: from photos of the family calçotada under the spring sun to short clips where they appear as partners in the kitchen. Followers haven't taken long to comment on their natural chemistry. A post on Catalunya Ràdio's account summed it up like this: "Descobreix com la cuina uneix a Martina i Lluc, una parella que sabrà…" ("Discover how cooking brings Martina and Lluc together, a couple who will know…"), generating more than 300 "likes." The public senses that delicacy and camaraderie between them.

| Directo al paladar

the value of the essential in a gourmet world

The surprising thing about their story is how it goes beyond culinary display. Although they are top-level professionals, they have chosen a humble moment that defines them: bread with tomato. That image connects with their philosophy. Martina advocates for local, seasonal cuisine, tied to the land of Olot. He, specialized in signature chocolate, also seeks authenticity.

Their first date wasn't a media event. It was real life: a shared, organic, simple moment that led to a deep relationship. Beyond the anecdote, their union opens up expectations: love, professional respect, and a strong desire to cook.