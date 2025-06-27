Leonor of Bourbon's bodyguards stand their ground after a new incident

Princess Leonor's military training has become a true marathon for the heiress and for the security team accompanying her. After her time at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza, her stay at the Naval Academy in Marín, and the internship period aboard the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano, the princess now faces a new challenge: her training at the General Air and Space Academy in San Javier, Murcia.

a military itinerary that offers no respite

The princess, who is currently completing her second phase of military instruction, will soon begin her training in the air force field. This process is part of the plan designed to prepare the future supreme commander of the Armed Forces. The images of Leonor aboard the frigate Blas de Lezo, participating in exercises such as Sinkex 25, show a young heiress devoted to her institutional commitment.

The agents in charge of the princess's security have expressed their exhaustion due to the harsh conditions involved in accompanying her. According to sources close to the Royal Household, as reported by Monarquía Confidencial, the bodyguards are experiencing a "critical situation," marked by media pressure, long stays far from their homes, and a level of demand that leaves no room for rest.

| Canva

San Javier, a new challenge for security

With the upcoming stage at the San Javier Academy, the challenge for the bodyguards will intensify. In Murcia, the less controlled environment and Leonor's greater exposure will make their work even more complicated. The air force training and access to open facilities will increase the risks and the need for extreme vigilance.

The Royal Household is aware of the strain the security team is experiencing and is analyzing possible solutions. Among them, they are considering reorganizing the operation with specialists in the air force field and with experience in open military environments.

| Vozpópuli

the priority is the heiress's security

Despite the difficulties, the State keeps the princess's security as an absolute priority. Sources from the Royal Household emphasize that any failure resulting from the bodyguards' fatigue would be unacceptable: "What can't be allowed is for a mistake due to tiredness or overload to compromise the princess's security."

That's why the option to renew the team is not just a possibility, but an operational necessity, as sources consulted acknowledge.

the change in the operation

The final decision, which will be announced in the coming weeks, seems to be aimed at a partial replacement of Leonor's bodyguard team, along with a review of the action protocols to ensure that the heiress continues her military training without this posing an added risk.

With her next assignment in San Javier, the princess faces one of the most complex stages of her training, and the security team will have to adapt at the same pace to protect her in this new phase.