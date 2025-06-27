A nutritionist's trick for a healthier Spanish omelette with the same flavor

Potato omelet is one of the most iconic and beloved dishes in Spanish cuisine. For centuries, it has been part of the menus in homes, bars, and restaurants throughout the country. Whether as a tapa, in a sandwich, or as a main dish, its popularity hasn't waned, despite the belief that it's a high-calorie food that should be avoided in weight-control diets.

Magda Carlas debunks myths about potato omelet

Doctor Magda Carlas, physician and nutritionist, explained on RAC1 that potato omelet shouldn't be seen as an enemy of health. According to her, "it contains high-quality proteins, carbohydrates, fiber, and vitamins". She also points out that 3.5 oz. (100 g) of omelet can provide between 250 and 300 kilocalories.

Carlas highlights the value of the potato as the base of this dish. "Fried potato exceeds 300 kilocalories per 3.5 oz. (100 g), but if it's eaten boiled or steamed, it barely reaches 80," she notes. In addition, when eaten cold, potato has a different metabolic effect, which is more favorable for the body.

the light recipe: the baked potato trick

To prepare a healthier omelet, the doctor recommends a simple change: use baked potatoes with skin instead of fried ones. This way, the flavor of the tuber is preserved, but the amount of fat is drastically reduced. The result is a much lighter and easier-to-digest dish, ideal for those who want to take care of their diet without giving up the traditional flavor of the omelet.

The recipe Carlas suggests is simple and accessible to anyone. For each diner, she suggests using two eggs and one medium potato. If you want to add onion, the ideal is to use one for the whole omelet. Oil should be used in the smallest possible amount, just to set the mixture in the pan.

a dish suitable for almost everyone

The doctor emphasizes that, with these small modifications, potato omelet becomes a food suitable for most people. The "light" version is a perfect alternative for those who need to watch their fat intake or simply want a lighter option in their diet. The best part: the result is just as tasty.

Carlas insists that the goal isn't to eliminate omelet from our tables. The key is to adapt certain aspects of its preparation to make it healthier. Changing the cooking method of the potato, controlling the use of oil, and moderating the use of salt are steps that make a difference and allow you to enjoy the dish more often.

an example of healthy and tasty cooking

The "light" potato omelet proposed by the doctor shows that it's possible to enjoy traditional cooking in a healthier way. There's no need to give up the pleasure of a good omelet: small changes in the way it's cooked are enough. This way, the omelet will remain that essential dish in our cuisine, but adapted to current times and needs.