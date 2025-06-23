Neither Harry nor Camilla: royal family member in Kate Middleton's spotlight

Since Princess Kate and Prince William announced their step back from certain royal appearances, the most alert analysts have detected clear signs that something has changed in their relationship with the rest of the Royal Family. While the headline points to other faces, in reality, they are the ones sharing the center stage this summer.

The unexpected cancellation at Ascot

In mid-June, Kate Middleton unexpectedly canceled her attendance at the prestigious Royal Ascot procession, just hours after appearing on the official list of participants. Her absence was not accidental. It will be remembered as a well-thought-out decision.

Kensington Palace stated that the princess needed "to find balance" after a gradual return to public activity following cancer treatment. Her friends confirmed that the unusual heat in the United Kingdom and a very busy schedule also influenced her choice.

However, some media interpreted her withdrawal as a declaration of independence from the "royal heritage" style championed by King Charles III. There was even speculation about a silent confrontation between Kate and Camilla, as it was emphasized that protocol issues would never justify such a significant gesture.

Between duty and family health

During the Ascot celebration, Prince William appeared alone alongside his father and Camilla, occupying the carriage where Kate was originally supposed to be. The snapshot, taken on June 18, reflected his composure and commitment, but also his responsibility in filling in for his wife.

This month has been especially intense for him. He just turned 43 on June 21, and a few days earlier, he shared an emotional photograph with his family—including his three children and the dog Orla—as a show of gratitude after a difficult year.

In addition, close sources say that William has taken an increasingly firm position within the institution. In his circle, people talk about his detachment from the old ways of the monarchy—such as Charles III's attachment to symbols described by analysts as "Disney cosplay"—and a clear desire for modernization.

Kate and William facing family conflict

The rift with Prince Harry remains unsolved. William is no longer fazed by Sussex's statements; his constant support for Kate has strengthened his stance, according to royal experts. The Prince of Wales believed that Harry betrayed his wife's trust, and Kate, previously willing to mediate, has had to accept that the path to reconciliation may be closed.

Last year, William described 2024 as "probably the worst of my life," marked by Kate's cancer and that of his father, Charles III. Since then, he has prioritized protecting his family and guiding the institution toward a more practical and less ceremonial model.

What could come next?

In the immediate future, Kate is expected to gradually resume her official schedule. According to confidences, she and William plan to always keep a moderate presence at key events, combining public duty and personal protection.

Meanwhile, William continues to establish himself as a more modern successor. His initiatives—such as Earthshot or efforts in rural mental health—have gained new relevance, aligned with a less tradition-heavy approach.

Kate and William keep a cohesive image, positioning themselves on the threshold of a new, more balanced and conscious monarchical stage. Next fall, at events like the Commonwealth or charitable commitments, it will be seen whether they reproduce the same harmonious strategy or open new chapters in this royal saga.