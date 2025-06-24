New interference by Letizia Ortiz in her daughters' lives

When we talk about the Spanish queen Letizia Ortiz, it's not the first time her meticulous parenting style with Princesses Leonor and Sofía comes to light. However, the latest reports suggest that her supervision isn't limited to academic and social decisions: it now includes medical checkups and screening tests. Is it really for safety, or does it cross into invasive territory?

A mother alert to every detail

Since the years when the princesses have studied in Wales, Letizia has demanded weekly reports on academic performance, her daughters' friends, and even changed the school menu to a "healthier" one. This is a recurring behavior, which has caused discomfort and has been attributed to her strict self-demand and obsession with control, as described by those around her.

Drug and alcohol tests revealed

The controversy has intensified with recent reports claiming that Letizia subjects Leonor (19 years old) and Sofía (18 years old) to periodic tests to confirm the absence of alcohol or substances. This information reverberates on social media: users debate whether these tests are a responsible measure or an invasion of privacy. No official statement has been issued by the Royal Household, but specialized media with an investigative focus have reported cautiously.

Divided opinions and real context

For some, it's a sign of reinforced protection to preserve the image of heirs to the throne, especially for Leonor. Others believe it exceeds normal limits and interferes with the autonomy that belongs to two young adults. Comparisons with other royal mothers have fueled an intense internal debate at Zarzuela.

| ¡Hola!, XCatalunya, The Times

Recently, a new communication strategy for Princess Sofía was made official, prioritizing discreet personal moments and publishing previously unseen images during her graduation. This move allows her public projection to be balanced with privacy, a gesture that seeks to avoid external pressures. However, some observers point out that this approach doesn't eliminate the strict maternal control.

Background and family tensions

In September 2023, Leonor completed her university gap year and began her military training in Zaragoza, an event that marked the start of her official independence under institutional supervision. Meanwhile, Sofía completed her international baccalaureate in Wales and now faces a transition to higher education. Despite their growing responsibilities, Letizia's supervision hasn't eased.

On Twitter and Instagram, followers defend her attitude, attributing it to a concerned mother: "She just wants the best for them." Others criticize the lack of trust, suggesting that the daughters are mature enough. Without direct official sources, the debate remains open: protection or intrusion?

| XCatalunya, elnacional.cat

How far will these controls go?

Queen Letizia has shown a remarkable ability to balance her roles: wife, mother, and public image of the Crown. Nevertheless, according to recent data, her tools to guarantee discipline are becoming increasingly strict.

The episode of the drug tests isn't an isolated rumor. It's an indication that Letizia's hyper-controlling motherhood continues to be a topic of high media tension. The young Borbóns, although still under institutional scrutiny, are already moving toward an age when they'll claim their own space. It will be interesting to see whether Zarzuela finally reduces the level of supervision or if this will mark a new form of family management in the monarchy.