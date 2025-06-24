Meghan Markle's business move

Since the launch of As Ever in April —marked by flash sales of jams, honeys, and gourmet blends— Meghan Markle seems to be preparing for something bigger. This week, the British press reported that she has applied to register her brand under the "hospitality services" category. Far from being a routine gesture, this action opens up the possibility that As Ever could evolve into hotels, inns, or restaurants in the near future.

The trademark application before the Trademark Office

On June 8, according to The Sun, Meghan filed the application to register As Ever under Class 043, which includes "restaurant and hotel services" and "temporary accommodation." Those who regularly register trademarks usually expand their legal protection even if they don't have a concrete plan yet. Still, for a businesswoman with her media presence, this move leaves a clear window open toward the hospitality industry.

As Ever: from gourmet products to immersive experiences

Meghan's initiative connects directly with her image as a hostess. In With Love, Meghan, which debuted in March and already has a second season produced for fall, she is seen preparing welcome baskets, homemade recipes, and guest rooms. In that same show, the jams and blends signed by her brand so far are highlighted.

That focus on hospitality isn't just for the screen. In her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan details how she paused launches to ensure quality and scalability, a sign that she is thinking about long-term projects beyond e-commerce. She has also just announced the debut of a rosé from Napa Valley for July 1, a step that underscores her commitment to expanding the brand into gastronomic entertainment products.

Branding experts' opinion

Jack Izzard, from Gallia Communications, has pointed out that this registration doesn't stray from As Ever's philosophy: "Meghan positions herself as a star hostess, California royalty who makes her guests feel welcome." However, he has also warned about real-world challenges: running a B&B or restaurant requires very different skills, and a bad experience could quickly take its toll.

The comparison with Gwyneth Paltrow hasn't taken long to arise. Goop, famous for its premium lifestyle, had a misstep with the failed Goop Cruise. The Times notes that solid models, like Robert De Niro's with Nobu, contrast with others that lost their shine. In that sense, many believe Meghan is following a less risky path by protecting the registration without revealing a specific project.

Strategic context for As Ever

As Ever was born in Santa Bárbara under the name American Riviera Orchard in 2024, and was renamed this year to reflect a broader lifestyle vision.

It has introduced segmented products, all designed to promote moments of gathering and high sensory quality. The arrival of the rosé fits with that narrative; the product is a credible source of recurring income and a natural path toward in-person experiences.

Registering the brand in hospitality protects the legal ground and opens up multiple paths: a café serving her jams, a restaurant inspired by the series, or even a boutique hotel with As Ever identity. For now, everything remains speculation, but this move makes it clear that diversification is on the table.

How far will As Ever go?

Meghan isn't limiting herself to styling or cooking; she is building an experiential universe. The real challenge will be to materialize that vision in a demanding operational environment. The cohesive narrative among her presence on Netflix, her podcast, and her online store is solid, but venturing into hospitality is another level. With the second season of her series just around the corner and the rosé about to launch, As Ever is playing its next card.

Will she be able to translate this legal strategy into hotels, cafés, or residences that embody her "California hostess" spirit? Fall may bring the answer. Meanwhile, her brand keeps simmering... with a dash of ambition.