Mystery in Norway: Princess Mette-Marit tries to hide it but there are already clues

Oslo is experiencing an unusually turbulent summer. Everything suggests that the usual calm of the Norwegian Royal House has been disrupted by a series of events that fuel both concern and speculation. Although the latest protagonist has been Mette-Marit, who has tried to hide the truth about her whereabouts in recent days.

As one year has passed since the first arrest of Marius Borg, son of Princess Mette-Marit, the situation, far from calming down, has acquired new layers of complexity. The one who for years was considered the great scourge of the Norwegian monarchy is once again in the spotlight. This comes at a time when the country is closely watching every move of its royal representatives.

| Europa Press

In August, the Prosecutor's Office must make a key decision: charge Marius Borg or not for the acts attributed to him. Meanwhile, the young man has chosen to keep his distance, traveling abroad with his stepfather, Crown Prince Haakon, and his younger brother, Prince Sverre Magnus. The three were recently seen in Ribeira d’Ilhas, a well-known Portuguese beach famous among water sports enthusiasts.

Mette-Marit’s family takes a trip outside Norway

This isn't the first time they've chosen this spot, since they already visited it in 2016. This time, however, one absence has drawn significant attention: that of Mette-Marit.

Although this trip was strictly private and wasn't included in the official agenda of the royal family, the princess's absence hasn't gone unnoticed. Her absence has unleashed a flood of rumors in Norwegian media and on social media.

In recent months, Mette-Marit has increased her public presence after a break that took place in March. At that time, an official statement was issued reporting that her illness, chronic pulmonary fibrosis, had progressed. "She needs more rest," the note stated, also warning that "frequent changes in her official agenda" could occur.

No one in Norway knows why Mette-Marit didn't go on the family trip

Now, her absence at such a sensitive time for the family and, particularly, for her eldest son, fuels suspicions. Although there is no direct confirmation, everything indicates that the princess is prioritizing her health and resting in Norway, avoiding the stress of international travel.

| Europa Press

Despite this, the palace keeps absolute silence, and Mette-Marit still hasn't made any public statements about it.

The mystery grows, but the clues are starting to fit: the princess is trying to keep the consequences of her illness private. However, the evidence clearly points to her fragile health being the real reason behind her absence.