Kate Middleton in shock: the move that also harms Meghan Markle

In the palace corridors, where silences often scream louder than official statements, a new earthquake is shaking the foundations of the Windsor family. This isn't a scandal splashed across front pages, but rather a subtle gesture, almost imperceptible to the public, yet loaded with devastating symbolism.

The news that Natasha Archer, Kate Middleton's inseparable right hand, is leaving her position has hit like a bomb in the environment of the Princes of Wales. However, the real shock has come through social media, with a move that points directly across the Atlantic, making it clear that the Cold War between the Waleses and the Sussexes is far from over.

The loyal squire who steps aside

To understand the magnitude of this loss for Kate, it's crucial to know who Natasha Archer was, affectionately known as "Tash." For more than fifteen years, she was not only the personal assistant and stylist who transformed the image of the Princess of Wales, but also her confidante, her logistical support, and, in many ways, her anchor amid media storms.

| YouTube, Africa Images, XCatalunya

Archer was the person waiting at the runway with the perfect coat, the one who coordinated schedules with pinpoint accuracy, and who, according to close sources, offered a friendly shoulder in moments of greatest pressure. Her loyalty was legendary and her discretion, tabloid-proof.

That's why her decision to leave Kensington to found her own consultancy has caused a deep shock. There haven't been any official statements explaining the reasons, only a respectful "best wishes" from the Palace.

This lack of explanations has opened the door to all kinds of interpretations, but Archer herself, with a single click, has revealed the underlying narrative of her departure.

The "unfollow" that's worth a thousand words

Shortly after her departure was announced, Natasha Archer changed her Instagram profile from private to public. The most astute royal watchers quickly noticed a revealing detail: she had stopped following Meghan Markle and the account of the Duchess's lifestyle brand, As Ever.

| @meghan

Not only that, several collaborators and close friends from Meghan's circle, such as her makeup artist Daniel Martin, also disappeared from her following list.

This gesture, in the unwritten language of the digital age, is a full-fledged statement of intent. It's not an impulsive act; it's a public and calculated taking of sides. Curiously, Archer keeps following some of Meghan's former Suits co-stars, such as Abigail Spencer, which adds a layer of complexity to the message.

This doesn't seem to be a visceral rejection of everything surrounding Meghan, but rather a strategic distancing and a clear show of loyalty to Kate Middleton. It's the silent confirmation that the battle lines within the family remain clearly drawn.

| Divinity

A new blow for the fragile relationship between the sisters-in-law

The relationship between Kate and Meghan has been under scrutiny for years, from the infamous disagreements over the bridesmaids' dresses to the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. However, the fact that the division is now manifesting through someone in Kate's innermost circle adds a new and painful dimension to the conflict.

For the Princess of Wales, losing "Tash" means a forced reorganization of her team and the search for a new trusted person, something that can't be built overnight. It creates a sense of vulnerability, just as her role has become one of the pillars of the monarchy.

For Meghan Markle, this "unfollow" is another public snub. It comes from someone who, due to her closeness to Kate, represents the opinion of the Waleses' closest circle. It's clear that reconciliation among the Windsors is further away than ever.