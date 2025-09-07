Victoria Federica (24) reveals what she has done and moves Jaime de Marichalar

Victoria Federica, as an influencer, has shared a new post on social media in recent hours. With it, she has revealed to her followers what she has been doing, and what she has shared has surely moved her father, Jaime de Marichalar. Her mother, Infanta Elena, as well.

The young woman, who is very active on Instagram, has shared an experience that connects directly with her family history. It is a gesture full of meaning that highlights the bond she shares with her parents. In turn, it shows how she has inherited from them tastes that are part of her identity.

Victoria Federica shares her most special plan on social media

In recent hours, Victoria Federica has posted a video on Instagram that shows a very special plan she has enjoyed. She attended a concert by the Sevillian group Siempre Así, held at the Miguel Ríos Auditorium in Madrid.

Froilán's sister, who often shows her followers glimpses of her life, hasn't hesitated to show how she enjoyed the music of this well-known group. It was an event she enjoyed, and in which she was encouraged to sing some of the band's most popular songs.

For many of her followers, this gesture confirms that Victoria Federica is in a stage of personal maturity in which she increasingly shows her interests and hobbies. Music now appears as a way to connect both with her audience and with her own family memories.

The Siempre Así concert wasn't just any event. The young woman immersed herself in a repertoire of popular songs that are part of the Spanish musical imagination of recent years. Rumbas and songs with flamenco roots that evoke positivity and that, in this case, have gained added value by being linked to her family.

The video of Victoria Federica that moves Jaime de Marichalar and Infanta Elena

What Victoria Federica has shared hasn't just been a display of youthful enthusiasm. It is also a direct nod to her parents, Jaime de Marichalar and Infanta Elena. Both will have relived, thanks to their daughter's post, one of the most important moments in their personal history: their wedding.

The wedding, held in Seville on March 18, 1995, featured the group Siempre Así as the musical highlight. The group was in charge of entertaining that special day for the Royal Family, leaving an indelible mark on the memory of the newlyweds and all the guests.

For this reason, Victoria Federica's choice to attend this concert and show it publicly has taken on special meaning. It is a way to evoke her parents' union, even though they are now separated. It also keeps alive a musical tradition that has accompanied her since childhood.

The emotion of Jaime de Marichalar and Infanta Elena won't have ended there. What their daughter has revealed through Instagram has also confirmed that they have managed to pass on a shared passion to her. That love for melodies with Andalusian roots and for a group that marked a key chapter in their romantic history.

The post, therefore, is a reflection of how music can act as a bridge between generations. Of how a youthful experience becomes a vehicle for memory. Yes, an emotional bond that unites parents and daughter despite the passage of time and changes in family life.

Moreover, this gesture places Victoria Federica in a different position within the influencer scene. She doesn't just show fashion or travel, but also intimate facets that connect directly with her origins and the weight of her surname. It is a mix of tradition and modernity that defines her and makes her especially interesting to her followers.