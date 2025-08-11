Yargil Medina's message, head of the restaurant visited by Queen Sofía: 'She's a…'

Queen Sofía is experiencing a busy summer full of activities, with official engagements, family moments, and emotional experiences. At the beginning of the summer season, King Felipe VI's mother traveled to Galicia. During that trip, she met the manager of the place where she went to eat, and the young woman confessed on her social media that the emeritus: "She's an elegant woman."

Sofía traveled to inaugurate the 28th Food Bank Congress, held at the Ourense Municipal Auditorium. Queen Sofía made the most of this official trip, combining her institutional agenda with more personal experiences that have left a mark on those who accompanied her.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

Soon after, her attention turned to the delicate health of her sister, Princess Irene of Greece. She is very close to her and has cared for her constantly. Between visits and care, she also had the chance to make a quick getaway to Mallorca, where she met with the Royal Family before returning to be with her sister.

Doña Sofía stands out wherever she goes

However, one of the most talked-about moments of her recent stay in Galicia was the evening she enjoyed at Casa Alberto restaurant, a renowned establishment of traditional Galician cuisine. There, Doña Sofía tasted some of the house's most iconic dishes and didn't hesitate to take photos with both the chef and the manager, Yargil Medina.

| Instagram, @_casaalberto_

In fact, Medina wanted to immortalize the memory of that special night on her social media with a message that moved everyone. "I had the immense honor of serving Queen Sofía, and it wasn't just a professional privilege... it was a deeply human experience. We shared smiles, a few spontaneous laughs, and a closeness I'll never forget," wrote the manager.

The manager of the place only has good words for Doña Sofía

Her words didn't stop there. With great affection, she added: "Queen Sofía is everything one can admire: she's an elegant, humble woman, with a natural gift for people and a humanity that moves you."

| Europa Press

"Having the opportunity to meet her, even if only for a few hours, is to understand why she's so loved and respected by everyone. I feel fortunate, grateful, and moved. I love my job, and days like this remind me why," wrote the young woman.

This testimony reflects the closeness and affection that Sofía conveys wherever she goes. It confirms, once again, the affection she inspires in all those who are lucky enough to share a moment with her.