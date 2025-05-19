Melody denies the latest rumor about her after Eurovision: 'I haven't...'

Melody's return after her controversial stint at Eurovision 2025 has been full of media anticipation, especially after uncomfortable rumors began to surface on social media and some television programs. The Sevillian artist, always approachable and much loved by the Spanish public, has landed in Spain after her discreet position in the European festival. However, beyond the result, it has been an alleged backstage scandal that has captured all the attention these days.

What happened in the locker room: truth or mere rumor?

A few hours after Austria's victory was announced and Spain's 24th place was confirmed, information began to spread on social media about Melody's alleged behavior in her locker room. Some sources claimed that the singer had rudely expelled several members of the Spanish RTVE team after the performance, something that quickly set Twitter ablaze and spread like wildfire in gossip talk shows.

The rumor gained particular strength when Melody unexpectedly decided to change her plans after the festival. Instead of returning with the entire Spanish delegation on a scheduled flight to Madrid, she chose to fly directly from Zurich to Malaga, arriving in the early morning and thus avoiding any uncomfortable encounters with the national media gathered in the capital.

| YouTube

The decision, seen by some as a retreat after the failure, raised even more suspicions about the alleged internal tensions in the Spanish delegation during their stay in Basel, Switzerland.

Melody breaks her silence: statements and official reactions

After several days of silence and speculation, Melody has finally broken her silence upon landing in Malaga. The Sevillian, noticeably calm and visibly smiling, immediately attended to the media present at the airport. She categorically denied having thrown anyone out of the RTVE team and stated that all those accusations are completely false.

"I have never in my life thrown anyone out of a locker room, it's an absolute lie. Many things have been made up that aren't true", the artist stated, firm but calm. She also clarified that the decision to return directly to Malaga has nothing to do with any anger or problem with the team, but is solely due to family reasons. "I haven't seen my son for two weeks, the first thing for me was to reunite with him and rest a bit with my people," she explained with emotion.

From RTVE, the response has been strong and also fully supports the version offered by Melody. Ana María Bordás, head of the Spanish delegation at Eurovision, has publicly defended the singer, stating that "at no time did Melody have any bad attitude with anyone. I know her well and she isn't like that. It has all been an unfortunate rumor that someone decided to invent".

Other members of the Spanish entourage have also shown their support on social media. From dancers to technicians, many have highlighted Melody's professionalism and approachability throughout the Eurovision experience, thus rejecting any attempt to tarnish her image.

Meanwhile, the controversy over the televote continues, as RTVE has requested an audit from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) due to suspicions of irregularities over international political issues. Melody also hinted that she will address this topic in depth soon in a specific press conference, promising "to speak with complete clarity about everything that happened."