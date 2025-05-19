Hansi Flick's words that encourage Catalonia

Flick has added an emotional nuance that has deeply resonated in the heart of Catalonia. After winning the national treble—LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de España—the German coach has surprised with a gesture that goes beyond football: a message in Catalan that has been interpreted very positively by the Barça fans.

During the league title celebrations, Flick addressed the fans with an emotional "Visca el Barça i visca Catalunya!" These words, spoken in Catalan, not only celebrated the sporting success but also symbolized cultural integration and recognition of the region that hosts the club.

The gesture has been widely discussed on social media, where fans and public figures have praised the coach's sensitivity. It is uncommon for a foreign coach to so quickly adopt elements of the feeling of a club that is much more than a club.

| F.C. Barcelona, Pixelshot

Fans' Reactions

The fans' reaction was immediate. On platforms like Twitter and Instagram, numerous Barça followers expressed their excitement and gratitude for Flick's words. Some comments highlighted how this gesture strengthened the bond between the club and its Catalan identity, especially at a time when politics and sports often intertwine.

Since his arrival at Barcelona, Flick has shown a commitment not only to the team's performance but also to the club's culture and values. He has participated in local activities and shown interest in learning the Catalan language and traditions. For now, he hasn't launched into it because he expresses himself better in English, but he is learning.

A Coach Who Understands Barça's Soul

Beyond titles and statistics, Flick has achieved something that few foreign coaches manage: winning the fans' hearts through empathy and respect for Catalonia. His message in Catalan is just the latest in a series of actions that reflect his desire to fully integrate into the Barcelona community.

| Pexels, @X, XCatalunya

This approach has strengthened the team's cohesion and created a positive atmosphere both on and off the field. Players like Lamine Yamal and Pedri have publicly praised Flick's management, highlighting his ability to motivate and unite the group.

Visca el Barça and Visca Catalunya

The Visca el Barça and Visca Catalunya is a common chant in FC Barcelona celebrations. Already in the days of the Dream Team, with Johan Cruyff on the bench and with great names like Ronald Koeman, José Mari Bakero, and Risto Stoichkov, the Visca Catalunya was added after the Visca el Barça.

For a time, the chant was almost lost, with players limiting themselves to just saying "Visca el Barça" and forgetting part of the celebration. It also faded with Andrés Iniesta's 'Viva Fuentealbilla.' Despite remembering his origins and being one of the most important players in Barça's history, the message lost strength.

With Flick, optimism returns. A newly arrived German remembers the Visca Catalunya, and the blaugrana fans will always be grateful for it.