Melody returns and breaks her silence after Eurovision: 'It has...'

After her participation in Eurovision 2025, where she represented Spain with the song "Esa Diva," Melody has returned to the country and has given her first statements to the press. The Seville artist, who placed 24th out of 26 in the contest held in Basel, has denied rumors and announced that she will soon hold a press conference to clarify what happened.

Melody, known for her charisma and energy on stage, represented Spain in Eurovision 2025 with the song "Esa Diva." Despite a performance that was applauded by the audience and praised by experts, the singer received only 37 points, placing 24th out of 26 participants. The professional jury awarded her 27 points, while the televote added 10 additional points. This result was a surprise to many, given the enthusiasm caused by her performance.

After the contest, rumors emerged about an alleged anger from Melody and her refusal to travel with the Spanish delegation to Madrid. However, the artist clarified that she decided to return directly to Seville to reunite with her son and rest with her family. "The first thing for me was to be with my son", she stated upon her arrival at Málaga airport. She also denied having expelled anyone from her locker room and refuted other information she described as false.

Pending press conference

Melody has announced that she will hold a press conference in the coming days to talk in depth about her experience in Eurovision and clarify any misunderstandings. "Don't worry, I will sit with you, we will talk, and you will ask me questions," she assured the media. The artist also expressed her satisfaction with the performance and highlighted the value of art and music above all.

From RTVE, María Eizaguirre, Director of Communication, explained that Melody's decision to return directly to Seville was due to her desire to be with her family after three weeks away from home. "You've been away from your home for three weeks, you have a one-year-old child, what would you do?" Eizaguirre commented, defending the singer's stance.

Despite the result in the contest, Melody is preparing for her upcoming summer tour and the promotion of her new single "El apagón." The artist has received support from her followers and prominent figures like Chanel, Spain's representative in Eurovision 2022, who praised her performance and expressed admiration for her.

Melody's participation in Eurovision 2025 has sparked a wide debate about Spain's strategy in the contest and the need for reforms in the delegation to aspire to better results in the future. Experts agree on the importance of professionalizing the team and focusing on competitive songs that allow standing out on the European stage.

In the coming days, Melody is expected to provide more details about her Eurovision experience and share her reflections on the contest. Meanwhile, the artist continues to receive the affection of her followers and prepares for her upcoming musical projects.