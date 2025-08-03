Meghan Markle's inner circle launches an attack against Kate Middleton: 'She's a...'

The British Crown can't catch a break. When it seemed that things were finally settling down after months of suffocating uncertainty, a new front has opened in the already stormy relationship between the Waleses and the Sussexes. The protagonist, once again and much to her regret, is Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales has gone through an annus horribilis marked by a delicate surgery, a cancer diagnosis, and a wave of conspiracy theories that put the palace's credibility in check. Now, just as she's starting to take back control of her life, she's facing an accusation as unexpected as it is cruel.

An accusation coming from Meghan Markle's circle, with whom she's completely estranged. In fact, they never really connected. Their personalities are very different. Even though neither of them comes from the aristocracy, Kate Middleton has always been very clear about what her duties are within the English monarchy. In contrast, Meghan Markle wanted to impose her own criteria, causing serious family and institutional conflicts.

Everything broke between them at Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry. An argument over Princess Charlotte's dress revealed a reality that had been more or less hidden until then.

The hurtful accusation coming from California

While Kate Middleton is managing her recovery with admirable discretion and strength, it seems that a new smear campaign has been orchestrated from across the Atlantic. According to royal expert journalist Richard Eden in the Daily Mail, the closest circle to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, popularly known as the "Sussex Squad," has started to spread a malicious rumor that has hit Kensington like a bucket of cold water.

These followers accuse the Princess of Wales of being "lazy" and of using her health condition as an excuse to avoid her institutional duties. This direct and ruthless attack, according to Eden, has deeply shocked Kate, who has made a titanic effort to manage her illness in the strictest privacy, protecting her family and herself from the voracious media pressure. The caution with which she has handled her schedule has been, for these critics, proof of apathy instead of a sign of prudence.

Kate's silent and forceful response

Far from entering a war of statements, Kate Middleton's response has been her own schedule. Her return to public life, though gradual, has been a lesson in commitment and resilience. The turning point was her reappearance at Trooping the Colour last June, a symbolic gesture that reassured a worried nation. However, it has been in her most recent appearances where she has shown the falsehood of these accusations.

On July 2, the Princess made a surprise visit to the garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex. There, she not only planted a rose bush in her honor, but also shared her own experience with other patients. With a transparency never seen before, she confessed how difficult the stage after treatment is. "During treatment, you show courage, stoicism. When it's over, you think: 'I can move forward,' but in reality, the phase that follows is really very difficult," she admitted.

These words, full of vulnerability, are the best defense against those who accuse her of avoiding her duties. Kate is redefining her role, listening to her body, and prioritizing her well-being, as she showed by canceling her attendance at Royal Ascot. It's not laziness; it's an intelligent and humane management by a cancer patient who is also the future queen of England.

A path full of obstacles and theories

This new attack adds to the nightmare the Princess experienced during her absence. Let's remember that, before announcing her diagnosis in an emotional video, Kate was the victim of the most outrageous theories. It was even said that her video was the product of artificial intelligence, that she used a double for her rare appearances, or, in the cruelest rumors, that she was in a coma.

Although some public figures, such as actress Blake Lively, apologized after learning the truth, the machinery of hate on social media never stopped. That's why, now that the attack comes from the Sussexes' circle, it is especially painful, reopening wounds that seemed to be starting to heal in the fractured family relationship.