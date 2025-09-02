Meghan Markle, very happy, announces the latest update about her son Archie from California

Meghan Markle has once again used social media to share unexpected news about her son, Prince Archie. With the new school year about to begin, the Duchess of Sussex is making the most of all the time she has with her children. That's why she has decided to take them to a very special place for her.

Meghan feels that in California she enjoys the freedom that was taken from her during her stay in the United Kingdom. Now distanced from the British Royal Family, she is the one who decides how to live her life and her children's lives as she pleases. That's why Prince Archie has now become the protagonist thanks to a photo shared by Markle.

| Grok

Meghan Markle surprises with the latest about Prince Archie

The whole world stopped when it was revealed that Meghan Markle was working on a new project for Netflix. The expectation was enormous, as all eyes quickly turned to the British Royal Family. However, in With love, Meghan she moves away from resentment and presents a family-oriented Markle and, above all, mother of Prince Archie and Lilibet.

Her children are precisely the protagonists of the latest update confirmed by the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan is extremely excited about the premiere of the second season of her show and has shared an unexpected photo. The surprise was seeing that Prince Archie not only accompanied his mom to the filming, but also became a filming accomplice.

| Instagram, @meghan

In one of the snapshots, Archie is seen holding a clapperboard mischievously, making the "cut!" gesture as if he were part of the crew. It is undoubtedly an improvised, authentic, and tender scene that has delighted Meghan.

The publication highlights that Archie enjoys every take with his sister, watching the monitor and sharing headphones as if they were watching a great show. That simple, spontaneous, and lively scene was part of the behind-the-scenes magic that Meghan wanted to share.

The news that Archie has visited his mother's filming set has caused a stir among the Duchess of Sussex's followers. Markle, always alert to her loved ones, wanted to share her passion with her children and bring them closer to what has been her job for years. Without a doubt, it was an experience that has strengthened her bond with Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan Markle shares her passion with Prince Archie

While Lilibet, at 4 years old, is still too young to appreciate certain moments around her, things are different with Prince Archie. Prince Harry's eldest son has the ability to understand what his mother does and to enjoy her work. The Duchess of Sussex, happy to have her son close, showed him her work and it was an opportunity to share her daily life.

Seeing Prince Archie in action, even in his mini-director version, speaks of a Meghan who celebrates her work by sharing it without reservations. The most important thing for her was that, for the first time, her children saw her working. It was something that allowed them to understand a little better what mom does, in a sweet and entertaining way.

For Markle, this project is one of the most important for her, as it represents her return to the small screen. She has enthusiastically shared images from the filming and of the people she has had the opportunity to meet, such as chef José Andrés. It is clear evidence of how happy and proud she is of this second season.