Miguel Urdangarin (23) has a problem that makes Infanta Cristina nervous

Miguel Urdangarin has turned 23 at a particularly delicate personal and family moment. His mother, Infanta Cristina, has watched with concern as one of her most discreet children faces an uncomfortable situation that he can't solve. The tension isn't new, but in recent months it has intensified to become a recurring topic in his closest circle.

Miguel's problem doesn't lie in his academic career, but in a much more complex issue. The young man hasn't managed to fit in with the royal family, and this, far from easing, has become a constant source of distress for his mother. The reason for the distance is the complicated relationship he keeps with Queen Letizia, a personal rift that has turned into institutional rejection.

According to sources close to the Royal Household, Letizia hasn't hidden her discomfort with Miguel's frequent presence at Zarzuela. The constant friction, along with disagreements with Felipe over this matter, has put the queen on alert, as she doesn't want her daughters to keep close ties with their cousins. Letizia believes that both Miguel and his sister have had inappropriate behavior, and she has tried to limit their access to private areas of the palace.

The complicated personal situation of Miguel Urdangarin and the impact on Infanta Cristina

This tension has had a direct impact on Miguel, who has experienced the rejection silently but painfully. After completing his studies in London and doing unsuccessful internships, he has returned to Spain with an uncertain future. His lack of professional opportunities has coincided with the deterioration of his family ties, which has reinforced that feeling of being out of place.

Meanwhile, Cristina has tried to keep harmony between her children and the institution her brother represents. However, she has admitted in her closest circle that she feels frustrated and without tools to help Miguel. The distance with Letizia has made mediation difficult, and Zarzuela closing itself off even more to Infanta's children has marked a point of no return.

Family tensions: the uncertainty of Miguel Urdangarin worries Infanta Cristina

The case of Irene Urdangarin hasn't helped to calm things down. Her almost permanent presence in Madrid, especially when she was in a relationship with Juan Urquijo, strained the relationship with Letizia even more. The queen never hid her annoyance at how often Irene stayed at Zarzuela, often without prior notice and taking advantage of Queen Sofía's hospitality.

All this has caused Infanta Cristina's two youngest children to drift somewhat, without a clear direction or a defined role within the royal family. While their mother tries to protect them from media noise, they've gone through a year of disappointments and improvised decisions. Miguel's case, in particular, has been the one that has worried Cristina the most, as she sees that he can't find his place either professionally or personally.