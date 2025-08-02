Meghan Markle backtracks with a message that'll unsettle the British crown

During Camilla's birthday, Meghan Markle has released a post that hasn't left anyone indifferent. The content, seemingly innocent, has sparked a wave of reactions within the British Crown's circle. Many interpret it as a surprising gesture of stepping back after years of distance and tension.

While the Windsors were celebrating another anniversary of Camilla, the Duchess of Sussex appeared with a message that, beyond the obvious, hides a possible intention of reconciliation. What was Meghan Markle really seeking with this gesture on her social media? Why has it caused such a stir within the royal circle?

Meghan Markle's hidden message shocks the British Crown

The story between Meghan Markle and the British Crown hasn't been simple. Since her departure from the Royal Family in 2020 alongside her husband, Prince Harry, tensions have only escalated. That decision, dubbed "Megxit" by the press, marked a turning point in the internal relations of the Windsor clan.

Since then, every gesture, every word, and every silence from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is analyzed in detail. In this atmosphere of suspicion, the message shared by Meghan has set off alarms, bringing back to the forefront a relationship marked by mistrust. Is this the first step toward reconciliation or a new strategic move?

What has set off all the alarms at Buckingham has been a story posted by Meghan Markle on her official Instagram account. In it, the Duchess appears opening a wooden box containing three bottles of rosé wine, all from her own brand, As Ever. The gesture included a caption that hasn't gone unnoticed: "Sending birthday love (both near and far) to my ladies."

The post coincided with the 78th birthday of Camilla, the queen consort. For this reason, although Camilla's name doesn't appear explicitly mentioned, the context and timing have led many to interpret this message as an indirect message. Some have read the phrase as an attempt at rapprochement, an elegant way to smooth things over with Charles III's wife.

According to the British outlet The Sun, this post has caused a real earthquake in the palace corridors. The British Crown, accustomed to communicating with extreme caution, has been surprised by this gesture as unexpected as it is ambiguous. In an institution where nothing is left to chance, these kinds of actions can be seen as calculated moves.

The Royal Family's silence fuels uncertainty about Meghan's intentions

The only public response from the Royal Family has been the publication of two photographs of Camilla in the Raymill garden, her private residence in Wiltshire. In them, the queen consort appears smiling, wearing a light blue dress and making no reference to Meghan's gesture.

This silence has been interpreted by some experts as a sign of prudence. The British Crown doesn't usually react publicly to ambiguous or indirect posts, and it's likely they'll keep that approach in this case.

However, the ambiguity of Meghan Markle's message fuels the media debate and puts the Duchess back in the spotlight. Is this a carefully designed maneuver to gauge the Royal Family's reaction? Or is it a genuine gesture of affection that seeks to leave differences behind?