King Felipe breaks his promise and makes a key decision regarding Infanta Cristina

Tension within the royal family is once again becoming visible. A new decision by King Felipe has sparked speculation about the true relationship with his sister, Infanta Cristina. Although in recent months there was talk of a possible reconciliation, reality points in another direction.

Infanta Cristina will not be part of the traditional family summer vacations in Marivent. The monarch's determination seems to contradict the apparent willingness to get closer that has been shown recently. What has really happened for the king to choose to distance his sister once again?

King Felipe breaks his promise and bans Infanta Cristina from Marivent

To understand this decision, one must look back. In the summer of 2024, Infanta Cristina traveled to Mallorca, where she spent a few days in Marivent with Queen Sofía. Although her presence was interpreted as a sign of easing tensions, subsequent events disproved any hint of normality.

At that time, Queen Letizia and Infanta Cristina barely crossed paths. According to reports, the tensions were so evident that there was talk of a serious altercation between the two. Some sources even suggested that there was a very heated exchange of words, something that ultimately cooled any real attempt at reconciliation.

But this situation was not new, since ever since the outbreak of the Nóos Case, Infanta Cristina's role has been relegated to the background in the institutional sphere. Her departure from the family core has not been accidental, but rather a sustained decision that prioritizes the stability of the monarchy's image.

Finally, what many feared has been confirmed: King Felipe has made the decision to exclude his sister Cristina from the vacations in Marivent this summer. Despite speculation about a possible rapprochement in recent months, the Infanta will not set foot in the royal residence in Mallorca this year.

The decision, according to sources close to the monarch's circle, responds to a single objective: to keep harmony within the family environment. The memory of last summer weighs too heavily, and the king has chosen to avoid a repeat of uncomfortable scenes, especially with Queen Letizia, whose relationship with Cristina remains tense.

Infanta Cristina chooses a summer in the shadows and away from the media spotlight

Far from Mallorca, Infanta Cristina has chosen to disappear from the media radar this summer. According to sources close to her, she has preferred to seek refuge in other private residences, possibly on the French Riviera or in Switzerland, where she can enjoy her children and keep her privacy.

The message is clear: Cristina avoids confrontation and distances herself voluntarily. Her silence doesn't mean resignation. Those who know her say that she is living this stage with serenity, focused on her children and her new personal life.

However, Infanta Cristina's exclusion from Marivent doesn't go unnoticed. It is a gesture with political and emotional significance. It shows that her place within the royal household remains uncertain, and that reconciliation with her brother, King Felipe, is further away than it seemed.