Denmark's royal house confirms the news about King Frederik: an important breaking update

The Danish Royal House confirms breaking news about the monarchs that has put the entire nation on alert. The movements of the monarch and his family always generate great interest, and this time has been no exception. What happens around the king has become a central topic for Danes and international media.

Lately, the royal family has been the focus of attention for their personal decisions. These actions have caused unrest among the Danish people. The relationship between their official commitments and moments of rest has raised more questions than answers, leaving the country waiting to learn the real details behind these situations.

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

Frederik and Mary's controversial vacation

Frederik and Mary of Denmark began their private vacation on July 6, in a break that was originally going to last one week. However, they decided to extend their absence by five more days, something that did not go unnoticed by public opinion. This gesture has reignited criticism about their attitude toward their responsibilities as monarchs.

This is not the first time the royal couple has caused controversy for their frequency in taking long breaks without announcing details. At the beginning of this year, the king was already questioned for taking three vacation periods in less than a month. Danes are showing concern about what they consider an excess of "downtime" in the royal agenda.

The criticism also extends to the increase in the budget allocated to the Royal House since Frederik and Mary took the throne in January 2024. The main criticism is that the budget increase coincides with the impression that they prioritize their vacations over their royal duties.

| Europa Press

Queen Margrethe resumed the throne in the middle of the vacation, generating new tensions in Denmark

During Frederik and Mary's private vacation, Queen Margrethe had to temporarily assume the responsibilities of the throne. This handover caused surprise and debate, since it is not usual for the monarch to resume power for such a prolonged period. Her role was key to keeping institutional stability during the absence of her successors.

However, the criticism is not limited only to the duration of the royal vacations. Recently, an incident near the official buildings further fueled the controversy. The arrest of a tourist who was loitering in a restricted area of the royal buildings triggered security alarms.

This incident increased the pressure on the Royal House, already affected by criticism of their prolonged absences. It also raised doubts about the monarchs' responsibility in managing their security and official duties. The image of the Danish monarchy is facing a complicated summer, with criticism that goes beyond the usual.

The Royal House confirms the start of the official vacation of the monarchs of Denmark after recent controversies

After 25 days of absence, monarchs Frederik and Mary of Denmark have ended their controversial private vacation. The Royal House has announced that, after the monarchs' private vacation, their official vacation is beginning. This breaking news about the monarchs has caused controversy in a population divided after the latest criticism of the monarchy.

Now, they have officially begun their public vacation period at Gråsten Castle, a traditional residence for the royal family. The arrival of the monarchs at the castle was celebrated with music, flowers, and the Danish flag waving in the wind. Accompanied by their children Isabella and Vicente, the royal family showed a public image after weeks of silence.

However, many in Denmark continue to question the frequency and duration of their breaks, especially in a context of social demands.

During the welcome, the king thanked everyone for the warm reception and announced that their other two children will join them soon. Despite the controversy, he recalled that Gråsten remains the quintessential summer meeting point for the Crown. However, the public remains expectant and critical about how these long periods of rest affect the royal image and commitment.