The problem Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will face when William becomes king

Since their controversial “Megxit” in January 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have remained in the public eye, exploring new projects in the US. Now, with Prince William’s imminent ascension to the throne, a new controversy has emerged: what will happen to their royal titles? This story combines loyalty, protocols, and family tensions at a key moment for the monarchy.

What has happened?

The entire controversy revolves around Meghan’s recent use of the “HRH” (“Her Royal Highness”) style. This controversial gesture included a note in a basket sent to a friend that read “HRH The Duchess of Sussex,” as well as a public letter from a Ukrainian diplomatic figure addressed to her with the same style.

Such actions clearly contrast with the 2020 agreement, known as the "Sandringham Agreement," where it was agreed that they would stop using the “HRH” title to mark their departure as active members of the royal family.

In April 2025, outlets like The Daily Beast and Page Six reported that William, increasingly irritated by these actions, has decided to remove the HRH style as soon as he ascends the throne. His attitude is described as an immediate and symbolic action to reestablish protocol boundaries.

For now, there is only silence

From the palace, Buckingham and Kensington have avoided making direct statements. However, sources close to the matter confirm that the commitment not to use the HRH style — agreed with Queen Elizabeth II — remains in effect, and that Meghan’s recent actions have broken that tacit agreement.

Outlets such as People and experts in royal law indicate that, legally, the sovereign can remove the HRH style without parliamentary intervention, since it is an honor granted at discretion. However, stripping them of the Sussex dukedom or the prince title would require a law passed by Parliament, a complex process that has not yet occurred.

Meanwhile, US media speak of “renewed urgency”: Harry’s interview on the BBC, where he questioned King Charles III’s health, triggered additional pressure on William to take definitive action. On social media and shows like The View, there is criticism of the alleged essentialization of their royal connection: “Meghan is using the title for her benefit.”

Legally, can it be done?

Experts agree that removing the HRH style is, in theory, simple: a royal decree is enough. In contrast, stripping Harry of the Duke of Sussex or prince title involves parliamentary legislation, a very rare process that would require broad political consensus. In 2022, a law on the matter, the “Removal of Titles Bill,” was even debated, but it was never passed people.com. This explains why, despite the rumors, they still officially keep those titles.

Origin of the problem

In January 2020, Harry and Meghan announced their official withdrawal from royalty via social media, making it clear that they would no longer use HRH and would seek financial independence. In exchange, they kept their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles and a unique media position. Since then, Meghan has launched several projects such as her series With Love, Meghan, the “As Ever” brand, and her podcast Archetypes, while Harry has focused on the Invictus Games and a documentary about polo.

For some, this confirms that they are still “taking advantage of” their connection to the crown; for others, it is their attempt to redefine themselves without completely leaving their legacy behind.