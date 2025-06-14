The unusual award Helena Garcia Melero has received

Helena Garcia Melero, a well-known TV3 presenter, has received a truly unique award that goes beyond her professional career. This is a recognition that combines her social commitment and her discreet yet powerful presence in support of charitable causes.

a different award born from generosity

The surprise came a few days ago at the “People in Red” gala, held in Barcelona. At this annual event, focused on the fight against cancer, Helena Garcia Melero was honored with an award that usually doesn't make it into the television spotlight.

She was given a “social commitment award,” intended for public figures who dedicate time and visibility to charitable causes. What stands out is that the distinction isn't for appearing on camera or in shows, but for using her media influence to generate real change.

At an event with high television impact, Helena received this recognition while keeping the sobriety that characterizes her: calm speech, humble gaze, and her heart set on the cause.

how this recognition came about

The origin of this award wasn't sudden. The organization evaluated several well-known faces who have supported awareness campaigns, but Helena's stood out for her constant involvement.

On her Instagram account, the presenter has shared actions for charitable purposes on several occasions. With varied objectives, from the Magic Line of Sant Joan de Déu to local initiatives in Cadaqués. Just a month ago, Helena posted a photo in Cadaqués, calling for the reopening of the historic Bar Boia, closed due to a coastal regulation.

That gesture, completely outside the media spotlight, not only appealed to cultural heritage but also sparked a social movement under #SalvemBoia. That consistency between visibility and commitment has been key for the “People in Red” organization.

official reactions and impact on social media

The organizers value this distinction as an “example of responsible use of the media platform.” This was expressed by one of the gala's spokespersons during the presentation. Meanwhile, on social media, the impact was immediate: on Instagram and Twitter, TV3 followers celebrated the award as “well-deserved” and “a fair recognition of her real commitment.” Among the comments, people highlighted the natural elegance with which Helena left the gala set, without ostentation, only with a palpable willingness to join efforts.

Cultural sectors in Catalonia have also applauded this gesture. They have applauded that public and private entities coexist in spaces of social advocacy, and that a media figure can promote causes that would otherwise go unnoticed.

a solid career that supports this award

This isn't the first time Helena Garcia Melero has been recognized. In 2022, she won the Zapping Award for best presenter, 100% voted by the public. She has also been one of the 100 most influential women in Catalonia, according to Forbes Spain.

This award, which unites her most personal side with her professional profile, consolidates that aura of a committed journalist, capable of making an impact outside the set with as much strength as on television. Are we used to rewarding the show more than the substance?

In a time when the spotlight is on scandal, Helena receives a distinction that rewards her consistency, her voice without stridency, and that presence that, without fuss, leaves a mark. With talent, visibility, and human commitment, this presenter is redefining the idea of the award.