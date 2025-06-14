Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baffling move

Since they took the definitive step outside the British royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have experienced countless headlines. However, the latest "U-turn" in their attitude has been even more surprising. While Meghan moves forward on social media, Harry seems to remain in a slight zone of doubt... What is really happening in the Sussex family?

what's going on between them?

In recent days, various royal family experts have highlighted a striking fact: Meghan and Harry share the media stage, but their approaches diverge. According to a source cited by international media, Meghan is taking a pragmatic attitude, fully focused on her present in California and her children's well-being. Harry, on the other hand, remains emotionally anchored to his royal past and seems open to a reconciliation with the Windsors.

Their mutual support is still present, but their interpretation of their public and family roles has changed. While Meghan opts for controlled visibility, Harry seems to need more time to process recent family wounds.

| XCatalunya, @theroyalfamily, Canva Creative Studio

reactions on social media

This move coincides with a notable increase in Meghan's activity on Instagram. On January 1, she reactivated her personal profile without comments or "likes," and since then she has shared special images, such as those dedicated to her daughter Lilibet's fourth birthday.

The audience's response was positive, especially because of the intimate photos with the little one on a boat and family outings, a gesture that contrasts with her previous secrecy.

However, this openness has caused controversy. Some media speculate that Harry might feel uncomfortable with the greater exposure of the children, which highlights a new source of internal friction elcierredigital.com. There is talk of differences in communication strategy: Meghan sees a consensual opportunity, Harry might be more reluctant.

| E-Noticies, XCatalunya

reconciliation with the royal family?

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has publicly reaffirmed his desire for reconciliation with the British royal family, acknowledging in a recent interview "many disagreements and differences" with some members. His remarks suggest that, although the wound remains open, there is still hope for rapprochement.

However, his wife prefers to turn her back on the drama and focus her energy on projects like Netflix, her podcast, and the relaunch of her As Ever brand.

U-turn

Since their famous "Megxit" in 2020, the couple have traveled a long road, including legal battles, controversial biographies, moving, and realigning their priorities. Their obsession with protecting their children has always been a constant. This new phase, however, marks an evolution in how they relate to the public: fewer secrets, more narrative control.

In this sense, Meghan has shown a brave change: sharing private, emotionally close moments, but always making sure not to violate her children's privacy boundaries. Harry, meanwhile, continues to seek that balance between family healing and the continuity of his personal projects.