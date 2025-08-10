Maximum surprise at Buckingham Palace over what has been discovered about Eugenie of York

Eugenie of York has once again found herself in the media spotlight. Something has been discovered about her that has surprised both Buckingham Palace and the entire world.

What has been revealed is that the young woman now has a neighbor in Portugal who is an internationally renowned figure. Yes, a very famous athlete has decided to purchase a property next to hers. She is delighted, considering that she is truly passionate about the discipline he practices.

| Europa Press

A new neighbor for Eugenie of York surprises inside and outside Buckingham Palace

Eugenie of York made headlines a few days ago because she had been enjoying her vacation with Robbie Williams. Today she is in the news for another reason that also relates to the world of celebrities. No less than an international celebrity has become her neighbor.

Specifically, it appears that the person who has bought an estate near hers in Portugal is Max Verstappen, the four-time Formula 1 world champion. In Alentejo, the driver has acquired land to build a house there, where he can rest and enjoy time with his wife, Kelly Piquet, and his daughter.

The news was published by the Daily Mail. It also revealed that the area, known for its beaches and exclusive lifestyle, has become a refuge for celebrities seeking privacy away from the cameras.

Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank have been enjoying this Portuguese spot for some time. There, they have found a balance between their family life, their social commitments, and a relaxed atmosphere that contrasts with the formality of London. Their residence in Portugal has become one of their favorite places to escape the media frenzy.

Now, the arrival of a neighbor like Max Verstappen promises to bring even more notoriety to the area. The Dutch driver will build a house that, according to leaks, will be as impressive as it is exclusive. For many, this coincidence of neighbors is a curiosity worthy of a cover story, and for Buckingham Palace, it is one more detail in the modern and cosmopolitan life of the princess.

Eugenie of York, delighted with her new neighbor

The fact that Eugenie of York and her husband have Verstappen as a neighbor will absolutely amaze them. The couple is known for their passion for motorsports, especially Formula 1. For example, they have been invited by the Red Bull Racing team, precisely the team of the aforementioned driver, to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from inside the paddock.

This previous connection adds a special nuance to the news. It is not just that British royalty and a four-time F1 champion are now neighbors, but there is already a shared interest that could lead to closer encounters and friendships. Therefore, it is not out of the question that this proximity could result in collaborations or even social moments that end up attracting the attention of the press.

| Instagram, @bluemarinefoundation

In the Alentejo area, Verstappen's arrival has also caused excitement. Residents know that the presence of figures like him and the daughter of the Prince Andrew increases interest in the region. It also reinforces the image of a safe and discreet destination that is highly valued by those who choose to invest there.

Since marrying Jack Brooksbank, Eugenie has balanced her role as a member of the British royal family with a personal life marked by her work and her private life. As a mother of two, she combines her work in the art sector with her institutional role, and she has always tried to keep a certain degree of privacy.

However, her connection with internationally renowned figures, whether through friendships or now through proximity, inevitably keeps her on the media radar. In Buckingham Palace, where every move of the family members is closely followed, this kind of news doesn't go unnoticed. In fact, it adds color to the young woman's public narrative.