Irene Urdangarin tells Infanta Cristina: maximum concern

She once dreamed of golden strings, elegant classrooms, and an international career in hospitality, but reality in Oxford has been a cold slap of dissatisfaction. What began as a brilliant academic opportunity now raises troubling questions. How will Irene Urdangarin face this crossroads far from home, and what impact will that decision have on Infanta Cristina?

What's happening in Oxford

Irene, who studied Event Management at Oxford Brookes University, has made it clear that she doesn't feel the desired connection with the degree. Her motivation has dropped, and academic difficulties have become a gateway to doubt. It wasn't her first choice—Lausanne Hotel School was on her horizon—but the dream faded when she didn't pass the entrance exams. Since then, her enthusiasm has turned into exhaustion.

Reactions in the family environment

Infanta Cristina has seen how her daughter's academic situation has become a source of concern. It goes back to that difficult moment during the International Baccalaureate, when teachers had already warned about her lack of concentration. Later, she has tried other things, she even did volunteer work in Cambodia for a long period, but she hasn't managed to focus.

| Infanta Cristina, Irene Urdangarin

Her parents' separation was an emotional blow that marked the beginning of a tumultuous relationship with her studies. Now, that story seems to be repeating itself, this time in an international and academic context.

Irene has already made a decision: she won't continue with the second year. She has tried the environment, attended classes, but she feels it is distant, aimless. She doesn't see herself spending four years in a degree that doesn't excite her, much less far from Spain. She has explored alternatives in Madrid, trying to regain control of her life. But Cristina is opposed. She fears her daughter will fall into the superficial shine of the world of social media and fashion without a solid purpose.

In Madrid, a new scenario

The shadow of Victoria Federica and the fashion circles Irene met after her arrival in Spain add tension to the conflict. The media spotlight overwhelms a mother who dreams of another path for her daughter: discretion, effort, and an education that opens real doors. That struggle between Irene's personal ambition and Cristina's prudence becomes a fascinating emotional battle.

| YouTube: Antena 3

Irene Urdangarin's cousin is very successful as an influencer, something that allows her to live in a luxury apartment in Madrid.

Which path will Irene Urdangarin ultimately take? Will she choose to follow her intuition and reinvent herself away from books, or will she yield to the wish of a concerned mother? The outcome remains open, but one thing is clear: this family chapter is just beginning.