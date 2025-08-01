The paparazzo who caught Princess Leonor in Brazil: 'I saw it with my own eyes'

Princess Leonor has once again made headlines for an unexpected reason during her recent journey on the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano. According to reports, a paparazzo claims to have caught her in a very close situation with a young Spaniard. The news has caused great anticipation, although not all versions agree on what happened.

The famous Brazilian photographer Fred Pontes stated on the show TardeAR that he was the one who captured the heir to the throne in the middle of a Carnival party in Salvador de Bahía. According to his explanation, he initially didn't know who she was, but he was able to see the young woman kissing a fellow midshipman. "I saw it with my own eyes," he declared, giving details about the scene.

Pontes recounted that when he arrived at the party, there were many couples kissing and he thought it was just another pair of tourists. However, one of the princess's security guards tried to stop him from taking photos, and at that moment, he realized the importance of the situation. "I didn't want any trouble or fights, so I went somewhere else," the photographer confessed.

The evidence that has fueled the debate about the possible kiss of Princess Leonor

Anticipation rose when TardeAR showed the images that supported the presence of the princess with her companion, although they didn't capture the actual kiss. The news has sparked a debate between those who believe it's a romance and those who doubt its truth. Meanwhile, the photographer has apologized to Spanish society for not having identified the princess earlier.

This isn't the only time the pair have been seen together; a Galician journalist has claimed to have seen them in Pontevedra. According to his testimony, both were very close in a club, in an intimate and relaxed manner. He also added that they seemed very comfortable with each other, as if they shared a special bond.

The version that denies the insinuations about Princess Leonor in Brazil

Meanwhile, the magazine ¡Hola! has offered a different version that denies any romantic scene. After investigating with sources close to the royal family and travel companions, they claim there was no kiss or any kind of romantic relationship in Brazil. "It's a lie, no kiss or anything," they emphasize in the release, stating that the princess's companions tried to protect her from photographers.

The release points out that the princess simply enjoyed the Terça da Benção party, joined by her friends and travel companions. According to the magazine, the images only show Leonor dancing and having a good time, something usual in her public outings. The freedom and comfort shown by the heir are, for them, the most relevant aspects.

This episode once again puts the spotlight on the private life of Spain's future queen. While some media outlets take a love story for granted, others insist there is no clear evidence to confirm it. For now, the only certainty is that Princess Leonor remains in the spotlight and that any gesture she makes provokes a great impact.