Maluma, on the problem he had because of Gerard Piqué: 'It was very...'

Maluma is fully immersed in his Pretty + Dirty World Tour. The Colombian artist has shown that he is a great perfectionist with his work: he gives everything on stage and pays attention to every detail so all his fans feel comfortable. Maluma is such a perfectionist that this led him to have an awkward moment with Gerard Piqué because of his work, and he even admitted that "it was very intimidating".

Maluma has sought to make every concert an unforgettable experience. However, that obsession with perfection has also made him experience uncomfortable moments. One of them involved Gerard Piqué, and Maluma himself shared the story during a Facebook Live.

| Europapress

The artist recalled how he met the former footballer during the recording of the song Trap. The track was the second collaboration between Shakira and Maluma after Chantaje and was part of the singer's album El Dorado.

Maluma explained to his fans how he met Gerard Piqué

Maluma explained that the song is "very sensual" and acknowledged that its lyrics have caused discomfort. This was especially true because he listened to it with Piqué, who was then Shakira's partner and the father of her children.

"I wanted to leave; it was the most tense moment of my life," he confessed. He added that the lyrics include phrases like "she wants me to do it in different places. She's tired of disappointments."

| Atresmedia

The singer said that he felt trapped in that situation and admitted that he was overcome by a deep sense of discomfort. Maluma recalled that everything happened in a professional environment, but he couldn't help imagining what Piqué would think when he heard the song.

Gerard Piqué only had good things to say about Maluma's song

Despite that tense moment, Maluma emphasized that Piqué's reaction was very positive. Maluma stated that, when the track ended, the former FC Barcelona player gave his opinion calmly and constructively. That allowed him to breathe a sigh of relief, showing that he was truly nervous when he met Gerard Piqué.

| Europa Press

The Colombian also revealed that he felt intimidated at first by Piqué and acknowledged that he kept in mind the music video he filmed with Shakira. At that time, the singer and the footballer were still a couple. Maluma confessed that he thought Piqué might feel uncomfortable or jealous about the artistic closeness he had with the artist.

Today, Maluma has made it clear that everything is just an anecdote. He has pointed out that his perfectionism has led him to experience situations like this, but it has also given him the opportunity to learn. He has repeated that the most important thing is the music and the respect among colleagues.