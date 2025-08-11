Lara Ferreiro, psychologist, sends a message about Pablo Urdangarin and the alarm go off

Psychologist Lara Ferreiro has made statements that have caused a lot of interest around Pablo Urdangarin, the son of Infanta Cristina. At a time when the young athlete is under the public spotlight, Ferreiro reflects on the difficulties he may face in his professional life. Her words invite people to better understand the pressure surrounding Pablo.

Currently, Pablo Urdangarin is focusing on his sports career with great dedication and effort. Although the pressure is constant, he keeps a reserved and professional attitude, focusing on growing as an athlete and as a person.

Lara Ferreiro sends a message warning about the pressure Pablo Urdangarin faces

Psychologist Lara Ferreiro wanted to share how his last name and the pressure of being compared to his father could negatively affect Pablo. Growing up in a family marked by controversy and constant public attention is not easy for anyone.

Lara Ferreiro has issued a clear warning. "The pressure of the Pygmalion effect" can make Pablo feel forced to meet other people's expectations, something that can affect his mental health. "If Pablo is under a lot of pressure to be like his father, he could end up frustrated and become a broken toy."

In addition, the psychologist points out that this situation can cause an impostor syndrome that would seriously affect his self-esteem and confidence. "Wearing the same number as his father on his jersey and carrying such a high-profile and controversial last name is a heavy burden to bear." The need to differentiate himself and build his own professional identity appears as an essential challenge for Pablo.

"It's very complicated to navigate between having a good relationship with your father and at the same time wanting to differentiate yourself to build your own path." According to the expert, "many children in this situation need to demystify the authority figure in order to form themselves as individuals."

The emotional strain from constant comparison and public pressure can affect Pablo's performance and mental health. This situation has raised alarms among professionals and followers. "It's essential for him to try to isolate himself from external noise to reduce the pressure and protect his well-being," adds Ferreiro.

Pablo Urdangarin's present

Pablo tries to balance his sports life with the need to preserve his emotional health, a delicate balance that experts consider vital. Lara Ferreiro points out that, in professional sports, public exposure from a young age can seriously affect mental health. She warns that if these situations are not well managed, problems such as anxiety, insomnia, or depression may arise.

Pablo Urdangarin's situation shows how complex it is to grow up under the constant pressure of a well-known last name. Taking care of mental health and building his own identity are key to his well-being and success. Emotional support and managing expectations will be essential in his personal and professional journey.