Llucià Ferrer exposes Xavier Grasset on TV3: The double

As usual, the expert in communication and audiences, Rocco Steinhauser, has published a tweet reviewing the previous day's audiences. He provides official data, but also personal reflections commenting on good or bad data. Numbers that demonstrate good work and numbers that show urgent improvement is needed.

On May 20, 2025, the most-watched minute was during the Telenotícies Vespre presented by Toni Cruanyes. Specifically, it was at 21:46, with a 27.8% share and 519 thousand viewers. However, if we look at programs, we see that the game show "Atrapa'm si pots" presented by Llucià Ferrer achieves very good numbers. Quite the opposite of a fellow network presenter.

On the other side of the coin is Xavier Grasset. The presenter of La Selva falls again and loses confidence. The program started well in its early days, in the summer of 2024. Then it lost confidence, and when it seemed to be gaining followers again, it has dropped once more.

| TV3, XCatalunya

Victory for TVE during the broadcast of "La Selva"

From 6 PM to 7 PM, Televisió de Catalunya doesn't win. Televisión Española wins. From 7:15 PM, when the game show has already started, the audience changes the channel again and trusts TV3 once more. Or rather, Llucià Ferrer. The difference in viewers, in some slots, is up to double, confirming the good moment of the program and the doubts offered by the magazine format.

Future of La Selva

With this data, it is difficult to think that "La Selva" will continue next season. Xavier Grasset's program has not managed to convince the audience, and it is clear that it doesn't know how to take advantage of the momentum of previous series: "Com si fos ahir" and "El paradís de les senyores." The soap operas have good results, but when it comes time for the entertainment program, Catalans change the channel.

Catalans like game shows

In each episode, five contestants compete over several rounds that assess their knowledge in general culture and skills in timed challenges. The goal is to secure one of the two spots in the grand finale, where the finalists must answer questions to ascend a ladder.

| TV3, XCatalunya

Whoever reaches the highest level wins, and if they don't miss any questions, they take the accumulated jackpot. Additionally, the finalists can decide if they return the next day to increase their chances of winning the jackpot.

One of the most exciting rounds is "El Minut Final," where the contestant must correctly answer five questions from various categories in one minute to take the accumulated jackpot. This challenge has been key in historic moments of the program.