The actress from 'La que se avecina' is pregnant at 46 years old

In the world of television, it is not unusual for a guest to surprise with statements that go far beyond the expected script. However, what happened this week during prime time has managed to capture the attention of the entire country. One of the most beloved actresses on the national scene, famous for her sense of humor and charm, has left both the audience and the host of one of today's most popular shows speechless. What seemed like an interview to promote a series turned into a historic moment for social chronicles.

Cristina Castaño announces her seven-month pregnancy

The protagonist of this unexpected twist is Cristina Castaño, the unforgettable Judith Becker from "La que se avecina." The actress appeared on the show "La Revuelta," hosted by David Broncano, intending to talk about her new television project. However, as soon as she appeared on set, Castaño left everyone stunned when, in a playful tone, she revealed that she is seven months pregnant at 46 years old.

With her usual spontaneity, Cristina broke the ice by jokingly commenting that she hadn't had time to bring a gift to the show, but she brought "one built-in." The audience's ovation was immediate, and social media was filled with messages of support and congratulations.

| RTVE, OKDiario

Broncano, who admitted he hesitated to mention it to avoid misunderstandings, ended up joking with the actress and celebrating the exciting moment with her. Castaño confessed that she is experiencing this pregnancy as a true gift and that, although she hasn't wanted to know the baby's gender yet, she is eager to discover it when the baby is born, probably in August.

During the conversation, Cristina also referred to the personal process that has brought her here. With no known partner at present, she has defended the freedom to decide when and how to experience motherhood, a matter that more and more women are addressing naturally, regardless of their age.

David Broncano, known for his direct humor, explained that he never asks about pregnancies to avoid getting into delicate matters, a stance that many viewers have appreciated as a sign of respect. Cristina herself took the opportunity to reflect on the social pressure women face when discussing motherhood and age, insisting that every woman should be able to make her own decisions without external judgments.

Cristina Castaño, who in recent years has balanced her career in television, film, and theater—with recent successes like "Toy Boy," "Rapa," and the upcoming "Lume"—joked that "pregnancy hormones do a great job" and that she is facing this new stage "with great enthusiasm and total independence."

Beyond the surprise, Cristina Castaño's confession highlights her open character and her ability to break molds. Originally from Galicia and niece of the late Pepe Domingo Castaño, the actress has always demonstrated great ease in facing both professional and personal challenges. This time, her pregnancy becomes an example for many women who also wish to become mothers after 40, normalizing a reality increasingly present in Spanish society.

Cristina, moreover, has not let this significant personal change slow down her professional activity. She continues to promote "Lume," a Galician-Portuguese series in which she plays a tenacious journalist, a role that comes at a very special time in her life.