Espanyol fans up in arms against Jair Domínguez: 'The first thing...'

In the countdown to the last matchday of LaLiga, with RCD Espanyol fighting for survival, an incendiary controversy has shaken social media and ignited the spirits of the blanquiazul fans. The comedian and TV3 presenter, Jair Domínguez, known for his provocative style, has sparked a storm by calling the club's name "a piece of crap" and suggesting it should be changed to stop being belittled.

His words, as expected, have provoked a wave of indignation among the perico supporters and have caused tensions even within the Catalan public broadcaster itself.

What happened?

Last Monday, Jair Domínguez, co-host of the TV3 program 'Està passant' and the radio show 'El búnquer' on Catalunya Ràdio, posted a message on his X account (formerly Twitter) that left no one indifferent. "El primer que hauria de fer l'Espanyol per deixar de ser menystingut és canviar-se el nom de merda que té."

| TV3, XCatalunya

The statement, made in Catalan, suggests that the club should change its name to stop being despised. Domínguez argues that the name "Espanyol," despite being spelled with "ny" and not "ñ," still evokes a Spanish identity that, according to him, generates rejection in much of Catalunya. Additionally, he questions the use of the title "Real," granted by the Crown, as another element contributing to the club's negative perception.

These statements come at a particularly delicate moment for Espanyol, which is in a critical position in the standings and needs a victory in the last matchday to avoid relegation to Segunda División. The fans, already tense due to the sporting situation, have reacted with fury to what they consider a gratuitous and derogatory attack on their club.

Reactions from perico colleagues at TV3

The response was swift. Joan Ramon Vallvé, sports presenter at TV3 and a recognized Espanyol supporter, replied to Domínguez on the same social network with an ironic tone: "And you change your Portuguese name (of Greek origin) and call yourself Jordi. Jairo means 'arrogant.' You've learned something today."

This public confrontation between two figures from the same network highlights the internal tensions caused by the controversy. It is not common for TV3 presenters to confront each other so directly on social media, underscoring the seriousness of the matter.

| Catalunya Ràdio, Instagram, DAPA Images

On social media, the perico community has expressed its outrage with messages ranging from criticism of Domínguez's tone to defending the club's name and history. Some users have reminded that Espanyol is a centenary entity with its own identity that deserves respect, regardless of political affiliations or aversions.

Meanwhile, Jair Domínguez has not issued any apology or retracted his comments. Known for his provocative style and pro-independence activism, it is not the first time his statements have caused controversy.

It's not the first time

The relationship between Jair Domínguez and RCD Espanyol has been tense on other occasions. The comedian has expressed his disdain for the club on various occasions, associating it with values he rejects. However, his latest statements have crossed a line that has mobilized not only the perico fans but also professional colleagues and the general public opinion.

This incident adds to a series of recent controversies that have questioned TV3's neutrality in sports and political matters. The network has been accused on several occasions of bias and allowing its collaborators to express opinions that some consider offensive or inappropriate for a public broadcaster.

The controversy caused by Jair Domínguez's statements has reignited the debate about the limits of freedom of expression, especially when it comes to public figures working in publicly funded media. While RCD Espanyol fights for its place in the top tier of Spanish football, its fans face a new challenge: defending the dignity and respect for their club in an increasingly polarized media environment.