Letizia Ortiz goes on vacation with her lover: where does Felipe VI go

The staging in Mallorca has been impeccable. For public opinion, of course. The reality is quite different. The Borbóns' summer once again shows two schedules and few shared gestures. The "romance" label has returned to the digital debate and has done so strongly.

After the official photo and routine commitments, the question lingered: are they leaving together or each going their own way? This time, everything points to a separate break. The destination that is most talked about for her is not in Spain.

Mallorca, protocol halfway and only two family images

Felipe VI landed the weekend of July 26 and devoted himself to the 43rd Copa del Rey de vela, first on the water and then at the trophy ceremony on August 2. Letizia arrived days later with Leonor and Sofía and closed the most crowded edition of the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest on Sunday, August 3. Two events, two settings, and two paths that barely crossed.

The big group photo was on Monday, August 4, at the Marivent reception, with around 600 guests and Queen Sofía at her side. It was a solemn moment that served for the album, not to dispel doubts about their life as a couple. The daughters made their debut as hostesses, but the marital rapport didn't improve.

Greece on the horizon: what is known about Letizia's private trip

Several reports already place Letizia in Greece for a private getaway. Other versions point to the island of Spetses, with a reservation at a villa linked to the Dutch royal family. There is no confirmation from Zarzuela and it is worth emphasizing: this is society information, not official communication. On social media, the buzz accelerated after the festival's closing.

The "scandal" component is fueled only if there is a photo. For now, there isn't one. What does exist is a change in dynamics: before the summer, they used to link Mallorca with a joint trip. This year, everything indicates that each has chosen their own break.

Felipe VI, from Palma to Madrid: Sofía and Irene at the center of his plans

The King left Mallorca midweek for Madrid to accompany his mother, who is meanwhile keeping an eye on the delicate situation of Irene of Greece. This is a move consistent with his private schedule and with the family tone of this time of year. Meanwhile, Mallorca was shaken today by the serious accident involving musician Jaime Anglada, a friend of the monarch, news that has cast concern over the end of the Cup.

"Lover"? Viral rumor, official silence, and the archives as context

The word "lover" returns via social media, not from an official statement. The origin of the latest wave dates back to December 2023, when Jaime del Burgo, ex-partner of Letizia's sister, published and then deleted messages that set the conversation ablaze. That episode went viral, but it didn't lead to verifiable evidence or institutional confirmations. Today, the situation is the same: noise, hypotheses, and silence. The lover, in this case, would be someone else.

That narrative is joined by the critical reading of chroniclers such as Pilar Eyre, who defines the marriage as an "entente" that works by objectives and not by affection. It is an interpretation that fits with what has been seen this summer: public coordination, but separate schedules.

Princess Leonor and Infanta Cristina are aware of all this. In fact, the heir to the throne has recently shown herself to be closer to her father than to her mother. A fact that has begun to worry Letizia Ortiz. The Spanish queen, who always keeps everything under control, sees how some things are slipping out of her hands.