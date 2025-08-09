Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth's wife, shakes up social media with her latest photo

Elsa Pataky, Spanish actress and wife of Chris Hemsworth, has sparked a real stir on social media with her latest post. The actress has shared a series of images from her summer on Instagram. One in particular has caught the attention of thousands of users because of a curious detail.

The snapshot, which at first seemed like a charming family portrait, has become the subject of debate and jokes in the comments. All because something strange is happening with the feet of those who appear in the photo. This detail has led many to suspect that it might have been poorly edited.

The latest photos Elsa Pataky, wife of Chris Hemsworth, has shared

This summer has been especially busy for Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth. Between professional commitments and family getaways, the couple have shared several moments from their summer schedule with their followers. In the photos published by the actress, she can be seen in settings as different as Madrid or relaxing in more intimate environments.

During her time in the Spanish capital, Pataky met with well-known figures from national cinema such as Ángela Molina, Luis Tosar, and Eusebio Poncela. These are elegant and carefully produced images that showed her most professional side. However, alongside these, the actress has wanted to include more personal scenes, in which she appears surrounded by her children and other relatives.

Among all these images, one has attracted more attention than the others. In it, everyone present is barefoot, apparently in a relaxed and family-friendly atmosphere. What should have been a tender scene has ended up becoming the center of an unexpected visual debate.

The mysterious detail in the feet in Elsa Pataky's photo that has sparked comments

The image in question has triggered a flood of comments because of a puzzling element: the feet of those present appear distorted or incomplete. Some users have stated that it's obvious the photo has been edited. Yes, in the process, the shape or position of the limbs may have been altered.

Among the messages that can be read in Elsa's post, comments stand out such as: "What's going on with everyone's feet?" and "The guy in the white cap appears without legs. The others with half-erased feet."

To these are added others like: "The girl on the right seems to have two feet on the same leg." Others, with a more humorous tone, have turned the anecdote into memes and jokes that have quickly gone viral. In short, the photo hasn't gone unnoticed by anyone.

Although neither Elsa Pataky nor Chris Hemsworth have made statements about it, the public's reaction has been such that the image has multiplied its visibility. In the age of social media, any detail, no matter how small, can become the center of attention within hours.

The controversy over the supposed digital retouching has created two camps among followers. On one hand, there are those who see it as a simple editing mistake, perhaps the result of using a tool to improve the image. On the other, there are those who believe the distortion may be due to an optical effect or the perspective from which the photo was taken.

Whatever the explanation, the truth is that the snapshot has achieved what many posts seek: to attract attention, generate conversation, and strengthen the bond with the online community. In this case, all of this has happened without the protagonist doing anything more than sharing an apparently simple family moment.