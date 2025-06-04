Another nighttime problem of Leonor of Bourbon comes to light

Princess Leonor's journey aboard the training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano has undoubtedly been a formative and symbolic experience in her preparation as a future queen. However, her recent stopover in Santo Domingo has once again placed her at the center of media attention for reasons less related to protocol.

During her stay in the Dominican capital, Princess Leonor took advantage of one of her free nights to explore the Malecón, an area known for its vibrant nightlife. Accompanied by some fellow midshipmen, the princess visited several entertainment venues.

According to information gathered by various media outlets, her presence did not go unnoticed, attracting the attention of onlookers and potential photographers. The situation became uncomfortable, which forced her security team to intervene to prevent the taking of compromising images.

Nothing new, the tabloid press is already aware of Leonor's nights out

This is not the first time the heir to the throne has been involved in similar situations during her naval training. On previous stopovers, such as in Brazil and Chile, photos of Leonor in informal settings had already been leaked, which caused concern in the Casa Real about the princess's public image.

Concern at Zarzuela

The media exposure of Leonor in private situations has reignited the debate about the boundaries between the public and private lives of members of the royal family. Queen Letizia, in particular, has shown her concern about the dissemination of images that could affect the public perception of her daughter. According to sources close to the family, measures have been taken to strengthen security and prevent future leaks.

In addition, the effectiveness of the security team assigned to the princess has been questioned, especially after it became known that some agents were relieved of their duties following previous incidents. The pressure on the security team is considerable, given the constant interest of the media and the public in the life of the heir.

A very complicated balance

Leonor's training on the Elcano training ship is intended to prepare her for her future responsibilities as head of state. However, her youth and desire to have experiences typical of her age present problems regarding her public exposure. Casa Real wants the Princess to have a comprehensive education, but also personal experiences. Both things are difficult to reconcile.

This incident in Santo Domingo highlights the need to establish clear boundaries and effective protocols to manage the public and private lives of members of the royal family, especially in an era where social media and technology mean any moment can be captured and instantly shared.