What happened at Zarzuela Palace leaks: the decision is Queen Letizia's

In recent hours, surprising information has come to light that has captured the attention of followers of the Spanish Royal Family. According to the portal Monarquía Confidencial, there is a strict cleaning protocol at the Zarzuela Palace imposed directly by Queen Letizia. She, together with King Felipe VI, is actively involved in controlling domestic habits and routines within the official residence.

This regulation, far from being merely symbolic, is strictly applied to all the palace's cleaning staff. They must follow each instruction to the letter to keep the space spotless, fully respecting the preservation of the furniture and facilities.

Far from blindly delegating to others, Letizia, known for her meticulous and perfectionist character, has personally supervised some of these procedures. Among the most striking measures is the one regarding the floors, especially those in common areas and hallways.

Queen Letizia has strict orders for the staff at Zarzuela Palace

It is forbidden to mop them daily: it can only be done once a week, using a mop and neutral detergent. The rest of the time, the floors must be cleaned dry with a dust mop and a dust catalyst spray. According to the experts consulted, this decision aims to prevent the material from deteriorating due to excessive humidity and to extend the lifespan of the parquet.

But the floor is not the only focus of attention. The bathrooms have specific instructions: the toilets must be treated with non-abrasive disinfectant products and special cloths to avoid scratching the enamel.

Queen Letizia wants Zarzuela Palace to be kept in perfect condition

The goal is not only to guarantee hygiene, but also to preserve the visual and structural integrity of each space. In addition, Queen Letizia has ordered that vacuuming be done thoroughly with special machines equipped with telescopic controls, which allow access to high areas where dust could accumulate or even cobwebs could form.

The regulation surprisingly includes the obligation to pick up any object from the floor that exceeds 0.8 in. (2 centimeters) in size. It is also required to remove all cobwebs, even in hard-to-reach corners, and to keep all window grilles spotless up to a height of 6 ft. 7 in. (2 meters).

These guidelines, which are now coming to light, are part of an unwritten contract that employees must strictly respect. Letizia, a staunch advocate of excellence, understands that caring for the private environment is also a reflection of the public image of the Crown. Meanwhile, at Zarzuela, nothing is left to chance.