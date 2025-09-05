King Juan Carlos and Froilán's pact that will spark an uproar in the royal family

The Royal Family feels threatened by the pact that prevails between King Juan Carlos and Marichalar's son. Grandfather and grandson have shared their lives in Abu Dhabi for years after Infanta Elena sent her eldest son there. This way, she kept him away from the scandals he had been causing in Madrid due to his controversial nightlife outings.

However, what nobody expected is that Froilán and King Juan Carlos would join forces to put the Royal Family in check. Both represent the most unruly side of the Crown, and this time in the Emirates has strengthened an idea they share.

The Royal Family trembles at King Juan Carlos's latest move

The Royal Family has spent the last five years in a tense calm thanks to King Juan Carlos's move to Abu Dhabi. With this, the Crown kept its distance from the emeritus after his financial and personal scandals. Another controversial family member joined him: Infanta Elena's son, thus removing another headache.

However, this forced move of both to the Emirates created a strong alliance between grandfather and grandson. Thus, a pact was established between Elena's son and King Juan Carlos: Froilán will return to Spain when his grandfather does. That joint return of the two is what will unleash a stir in the Royal Family.

Mainly because it would be the shared arrival of two of the most unruly members of the institution. They contributed in the past to tarnishing the Crown's image and making Felipe and Letizia work hard to change things.

The wait for Infanta's son creates expectations. Many wonder if, when King Juan Carlos returns to Europe (possibly to Portugal), his grandson will seize the opportunity to return as well. If that happens, the impact on the Royal Family will be immediate.

Some claim that the young man's attitude is what prevents him from returning. But there are also those who point out that without King Juan Carlos in Abu Dhabi, Froilán would have no reason to stay. Hence the idea of returning to Spain at the moment the emeritus decides to leave the Emirates.

King Juan Carlos shows who he trusts within the Royal Family

The truth is that it wouldn't be surprising if, when King Juan Carlos decides to return to Spain, Marichalar's son does as well. Everyone knows that the former monarch has a preference for Froilán. So much so that, thanks to his contacts, the young man has a good job and a comfortable life in Abu Dhabi.

The relationship they keep is excellent and over these years together they have shared numerous family moments. That tacit pact, waiting for King Juan Carlos to return so Froilán does as well, is the core of future controversies.

The return of Felipe's nephew alongside his grandfather could bring unexpected consequences for the Royal Family. Especially if Victoria Federica's brother hasn't improved his attitude as was intended with his stay in Abu Dhabi. To this would be added the presence of King Juan Carlos, who hasn't stopped making headlines or causing controversies since he left.

Meanwhile, Juan Carlos continues to measure himself against the Royal Family, challenging them. First with the publication of his memoirs and now by considering his return. It is being considered that he could settle in Portugal; if that happens, many pieces of this puzzle will move, including Froilán's future.

Without a doubt, this is a real challenge for the Royal Family, which glimpses the end of a calm era. For now, grandfather and grandson remain in the Emirates, and it seems that, for the time being, neither of them is considering returning.