King Felipe's biggest wish revealed: the royal family still hasn't fulfilled it

Each royal family in the world has its own traditions that, generation after generation, have been respected as essential pillars of their identity. In the case of the Spanish monarchy, there are customs that have shaped the legacy of the Bourbons over time. However, one of these traditions could come to an end with the reign of Felipe VI, according to veteran journalist and royalty expert Pilar Eyre.

In one of her recent blogs in the magazine Lecturas, Eyre has brought up a topic that, although quietly, is a concern within the environment of the Zarzuela Palace. The apparent lack of interest from King Felipe VI's daughters, especially Princess Leonor, in keeping alive the maritime vocation that has so strongly marked the royal family.

During the summer holidays in Mallorca, the Bourbons have been more active than ever, fulfilling various official commitments. Queen Sofía's reappearance coincided with the debut of Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía at the traditional reception in Marivent. There was a notable absence: Leonor didn't take part in the regattas aboard the Aifos, the iconic sailboat that her father commands every summer.

The king Felipe wants his daughters to continue the royal family's tradition

This detail hasn't gone unnoticed. Pilar Eyre points out that, after spending almost a year aboard the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano, many people expected Leonor to show a renewed enthusiasm for the sea.

However, according to the journalist, the reality was different: "It was reported that Leonor had spent most of this voyage in the cabin, with seasickness that wouldn't go away. To the point that Queen Letizia considered going to get her because she couldn't stand to see her suffer like that."

Felipe VI's daughter still hasn't continued the royal family's tradition

This way, Leonor's appearance at the regattas was limited to a brief visit to the port, without boarding or participating actively. Eyre interprets this as a clear sign that this tradition could be coming to an end.

"The royal family's maritime vocation will end with Felipe. We'll never again see the future queen aboard a boat," she states.

King Felipe VI keeps hoping that his daughters will one day take up this tradition that he considers an essential part of Spanish royal identity. At least for now, his greatest wish remains unfulfilled.