Ex Sevilla, Valencia and Pamela Anderson's ex launches an attack against Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal is on everyone's lips. The young Barça player, who has just reached adulthood, keeps making headlines for his performance on the field... and for his actions off it. In recent hours, the criticism hasn't come from just any fan or occasional commentator, but from a veteran with experience in LaLiga, the French national team, and the media spotlight. The voice that has targeted the blaugrana winger is Adil Rami, known both for his sports career and his unfiltered personality.

Rami, who played for Sevilla FC, Valencia CF, and was even Pamela Anderson's partner for years, has exploded on his Twitch channel. His speech, far from moderate, has directly targeted Yamal's personality and behavior off the field. Although he acknowledges the Barça player's talent, his tone has caused a stir among both the Catalan club's supporters and international media.

The origin of the criticism: a gesture toward Cristiano that wasn't well received

Everything started, according to Rami himself, with an incident that happened during the Nations League final between Spain and Portugal. In that match, played at the end of June, Cristiano Ronaldo's team finished as runners-up after losing in the penalty shootout. As usual, the traditional guard of honor was held for the winners. But a moment captured by the cameras went viral: as he walked past Cristiano to collect his medal, Lamine Yamal avoided eye contact with the Portuguese star just as he reached out his hand.

This gesture, interpreted as a lack of respect by some, was the trigger for Rami to start distrusting the blaugrana player's attitude. "I didn't like how he shook Cristiano's hand, nor how he later made videos behind his back. That changed my perception," the Frenchman explained. Since then, in his own words, "I can't even look at him."

Yamal's birthday party, image, and lifestyle

Lamine Yamal's birthday has also been used by Rami as an argument to reinforce his criticism. The celebration of the player's 18th birthday, which took place more than a week ago, keeps generating comments on social media for its ostentation. Jewelry, flashy clothes, and a party surrounded by luxury have been pointed out by some as excesses inappropriate for his age.

"He keeps Barça's '10' and thinks he's an American. It's crap. He throws parties and now people talk about that instead of his game," Rami complained, visibly outraged. His words were accompanied by vulgar expressions that have multiplied the controversy in France and Spain.

He also referred to videos of the young player "doing stupid things with his pants down," linking these actions to cultural codes from prisons in the U.S. and Mexico. Rami considers it an unnecessary provocation that could negatively affect his public image and his growth as an athlete.

"I couldn't care less about those who aren't happy, Barça fans, Lamine Yamal fans... I couldn't care less. As for soccer, nothing to say. He's a star. He'll surely win Ballon d'Ors, European Cups, and whatever you want. But, speaking as a human being, screw him," he concluded.