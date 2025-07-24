Buckingham Palace and Queen Camilla reveal King Charles III's condition: 'This is how it is now'

There are moments when a walk, especially one by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, becomes a highly significant scene. Greetings to followers, words in passing, and close gestures express a lot coming from the king. This happened in Newmarket, England, during one of the latest official activities attended by the king and queen.

At some public events, chance encounters become unforgettable moments. Charles III has marked this moment with his words. What has been kept, for so long, in absolute secrecy regarding his health, has come to light at the least desired moment.

A response from Charles III and Camilla that brings reassurance

Lee Harman is a 54-year-old citizen who, like Charles III, knows the battle against cancer and exchanged a few words with the king. Harman told Hello! magazine, "I asked him how he was and he told me he felt much better now and that it was simply one of those things." Charles III, with his usual discretion, hinted that his recovery is on the right track, he didn't give details, but he did offer hope.

Charles III was diagnosed in February 2024 without providing exact information about the type of cancer. The news came shortly after he had undergone surgery for a benign prostate issue. Since then, he has kept a low profile, although he hasn't stopped showing, clearly, all his determination to keep active.

In March, he was hospitalized due to side effects from the treatment. The situation forced a reduction in his schedule and cast doubt on the continuity of royal planning, but his spirits didn't change. By April, he resumed official commitments, traveling to Italy, and then presided over a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Buckingham Palace's strategy of silence

Buckingham Palace continues to keep the decision not to reveal the exact type of cancer. However, in the initial announcement, the Royal Palace explained that the king wanted to share his diagnosis "to avoid speculation." He also wanted to raise awareness about the reality faced by millions around the world.

In May, a close aide to the sovereign gave a more concrete update. "What you learn about this disease is that you simply control it and that's what he's doing," he explained. He added that the king follows medical advice and keeps his life as normal as possible.

Charles III has preferred to let actions speak for themselves: he walks, greets, and continues with his royal duty. There are no dramatics or epic speeches: "That's exactly what he's doing," his aide emphasized. The king's serenity in the face of illness is being considered by many as a sign of strength.