King Felipe makes an important decision after the fires burn Spain

The wildfires that have ravaged thousands of hectares (2,471 acres) in southern Spain in recent days haven't left anyone indifferent. The magnitude of the flames, especially in Andalusia, has sparked all kinds of reactions, but one of the most notable has been that of King Felipe VI. The monarch has made a significant decision after learning about the seriousness of the situation, a clear sign of his direct involvement in times of crisis.

The king has shown his concern about the progression of the fires and has wanted to act immediately. In that context, he has personally contacted the president of the Junta of Andalusia, Juanma Moreno. The gesture has been very well received by the Andalusian leader, who has shared the content of the conversation on social media.

Felipe VI has conveyed his "solidarity and support to Plan Infoca and 112 Andalucía," recognizing the professionalism of all the personnel deployed. His intervention has been perceived as a strong show of support for those who have been fighting an uncontrollable fire for days. Meanwhile, Moreno has publicly thanked him for this gesture and has emphasized the pride he feels for the workers who are giving their best in a critical situation.

Conflicting reactions to the wildfires

It should be noted that they haven't been the only ones to speak out. From the central government, President Pedro Sánchez has emphasized the seriousness of the situation and the need to exercise extreme caution. He has also explicitly thanked all the professionals involved in extinguishing the fires for their dedication.

In contrast, the Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Óscar Puente, has caused controversy with his comments on social media. Since the fire reached Zahara de los Atunes, he has used his official account to make jokes that were criticized by many citizens and journalists. The minister's attitude has been widely questioned, as it coincided with the most active phase of the fire, when hundreds of people had to be evacuated from their homes.

King Felipe involved in the areas affected by the Andalusian fire

Returning to the figure of the king, his call hasn't been just a symbolic act. Sources close to Zarzuela have indicated that Felipe has closely followed the progress of the wildfires and has requested to be regularly informed. It isn't ruled out that in the coming days he may travel to one of the affected areas, as he has done in previous emergencies, to show his closeness to the citizens.

Meanwhile, the wildfires remain active in several autonomous communities, and the efforts to extinguish the flames continue without rest. The work of firefighters, forest brigades, and volunteers remains key to containing a situation that, although it has improved slightly, still isn't under control. Institutional solidarity, such as that shown by Felipe VI, adds to the fight against a summer that has once again put the entire country to the test.