King Felipe (57) makes a promise that leaves Queen Sofía very moved

King Felipe, at 57 years old, has made a promise that has deeply moved Queen Sofía, highlighting the strong bond that unites the royal family. This statement takes on special significance in the current context, marked by the delicate health of a very beloved family member. Without a doubt, it has brought great relief to the emeritus queen, who has spent weeks filled with worry.

The reason for this promise is Princess Irene of Greece, younger sister of the emeritus queen, who currently lives with Sofía at Zarzuela Palace. At 83 years old, Irene is going through a difficult time due to various health problems that have worsened in recent months. King Felipe has committed to personally looking after her well-being, ensuring that she will be surrounded by the best medical care.

In addition, the monarch has guaranteed that both he and Queen Letizia will visit Princess Irene every day, to accompany her and offer her the support she needs. This display of affection has greatly moved Queen Sofía, who sees her sister as a friend and confidant. The family's unity is strengthened in these moments of uncertainty and concern.

Irene of Greece faces a difficult summer from her refuge in Zarzuela

Since she moved to Zarzuela, after the death of her mother Federica of Greece, Irene of Greece has led a calm and sheltered life inside the palace. However, this summer has been especially hard for the royal family, as the princess's health has noticeably worsened. In fact, she hasn't even been able to travel to Marivent, in Mallorca, a place where she used to spend summer seasons.

Zarzuela Palace has become the refuge where Irene receives constant and personalized care. There, she has all the necessary comforts to make her daily life as manageable as possible, surrounded by care that includes medical support and close family attention. Her condition has required adapting her environment to facilitate her mobility and comfort.

King Felipe takes on an active role while Queen Sofía keeps hopeful

The latest public images of the princess showed her in a wheelchair, which proves her difficulties in moving around. These physical problems have increased the family's concern and have prompted King Felipe VI's decision to take on an active role in her daily care. The delicate situation has brought the royal family even closer together.

Thus, the king's promise not only shows his commitment as monarch, but also as a member of a family that, in complex moments, support each other with love and dedication. Queen Sofía has found in this show of support a reason to be moved and to strengthen her hope that Irene will receive the best possible care in these difficult times.