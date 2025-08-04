Buckingham Palace falls completely silent after shocking news from Queen Camilla

In the history of the British royal family, some silences speak louder than a thousand statements. When these come from Buckingham Palace, the echo reaches every corner of the world. Camilla has been at the center of attention and criticism for many years due to her extramarital relationship with former Prince Charles.

Between Camilla and the king's children, there is clearly a story that still weighs on the Windsor family. Although Camilla married Charles and was accepted as queen consort, there are ongoing family tensions in the Windsor household. Now, what many feared about a possible reconciliation between the king and his youngest son has been confirmed.

| Europa Press

Camilla: a cold coexistence in Buckingham Palace

The relationship between Prince Harry and Camilla has been confirmed as one of the most complex within the conflict between Harry and his family. For Harry, Camilla's image has always been linked to the pain of his parents' separation. That wound, combined with Diana's tragic death, shaped his perception forever.

| Europa Press

Psychologist Lara Ferreiro has analyzed this stepmother-stepson relationship, revealing the keys to a rejection that never softened. "There was a very cold period of coexistence," the expert explains. Camilla chose to keep her distance, avoiding conflicts but not getting closer to the young prince.

Ferreiro points out that "Camilla never forced a bond with Harry, because she didn't want to provoke more rejection." However, for Harry, she was always the symbol of the family's breakup. Although they showed cordiality at public events, that truce was only superficial.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

Harry's eternal struggle with his mother's image

The idealization of Diana, Princess of Wales, is a key point for understanding Harry's attitude. "He feels that if he loves Camilla, he betrays his mother's pain," Ferreiro explains. This conflict of loyalties has led him to voice his resentment in interviews and memoirs.

"Camilla is dangerous," "she left bodies along the way," or "she was the villain," are some of the harsh phrases Harry has uttered. In his book, he dedicated harsh words to his "stepmother," as he himself has called her. According to the expert, Harry hasn't closed his grieving process and still sees Camilla as the one responsible for his pain.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

Camilla's silence and the uncertain future of the bond

Ferreiro asserts that Camilla has always chosen diplomacy, not intervening in Harry's conflicts with Charles and William. However, this stance hasn't softened the relationship. "Camilla will never respond through the media and Harry's wound remains open," she concludes.

For the psychologist, there are no signs that this broken bond can be repaired in the future. Harry remains trapped in an eternal struggle and Camilla will keep herself in absolute silence. Buckingham Palace watches from a distance as this family fracture remains unsolved, although it could be influencing the relationship between Harry and Charles III.