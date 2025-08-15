King Charles III under scrutiny: his brother, Prince Andrew, has already been exposed

Charles III and his brother Andrew have been at the center of numerous stories, but few as revealing as the one they're experiencing now. Amid disputes and hidden secrets, the Windsor brothers seem more distant than ever. Although the royal family tries to project an image of harmony, recent revelations show a very different picture of internal tensions.

The differences between the two brothers aren't new, but the tensions seem to have intensified over time. What seemed like a somewhat reserved relationship has taken on shades of confrontation. Because of the magnitude of the situation, it has been impossible to keep it private and, slowly, it has come to light.

| Europa Press, Twitter, en.xcatalunya.cat, @radio580nic

Prince Andrew's life of luxury

Prince Andrew is still away from public life due to legal troubles and public scandals. However, he continues to live surrounded by luxury at Royal Lodge. The biography The Rise and Fall of the House of York, written by Andrew Lownie, reveals that Prince Andrew's expenses were mostly covered by Elizabeth II.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away, King Charles III took the throne and decided to cut off this financial support. "The king found it impossible to evict him," Lownie notes in his work. Andrew is still clinging to the lease he signed in 2002 with Crown Estate for 75 years, which guarantees, for now, his stay at Royal Lodge.

Despite Charles III's attempts to put an end to this situation, he remains in his luxury residence. One of the most surprising expenses is Andrew's spiritual advisor. A yogi who stayed at the residence and had to be paid 36,000, and the king still refuses to pay for that.

| Europa Press

Family conflicts on the rise

Tensions among members of the royal family aren't limited to material possessions, but extend to personal matters. According to Lownie's book, Prince William, Charles's son, is upset about a "rude comment" Andrew made about his wife, Kate. This incident, along with other family conflicts, has further worsened the relationship among members of the royal family.

Meanwhile, King Charles III hasn't shown much sympathy for his younger brother over the years. Although both brothers got along well in their childhood, the passage of time and public scandals have cooled their relationship. "He was never a fan of his younger brother," Lownie says about Charles's relationship with Andrew.