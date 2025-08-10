No one in the United Kingdom expected Prince William's message during his vacation

Most European royalty have taken advantage of August to go on private getaways, and it hasn't been mandatory to report their destinations. Prince William, who's 43 years old, and Kate Middleton, also 43, have chosen the Greek islands. They've traveled with their children and have sought to disconnect, although William has surprised the United Kingdom by sending an unexpected message today.

However, the Prince of Wales has made a stop and has interrupted his break, and the reason has been important. This year, the holidays have had a special value because just over a year ago, Kate confirmed she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment. Just a few months ago, she announced the complete remission of her cancer, and her return to the official agenda has been gradual.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

Last summer, Kate couldn't enjoy herself as she would have liked because the illness prevented her from doing so. This year has been different, and a few days ago, Kate herself surprised on the official social media of Kensington Palace.

William reappears during his vacation outside the United Kingdom

He has shared a project about brain development in young children. He has shown a video recorded during a previous visit, and since then, there hasn't been any news from them.

Until this Friday, the information hasn't come through their official channels. The princes' social media haven't shown anything. However, the British press have had access.

| Casa Real

The reason for the interruption has been soccer, since William is a sponsor of the Football Association. He's a passionate supporter. According to Hello magazine, the prince has contacted a team from Cornwall, and he has done so through his private secretary, Ian Patrick.

The unexpected message from William of England

The club in question has been Truro City, and they've achieved a historic milestone. They'll be the first team from Cornwall to play in a national league; before, they competed in lower divisions. William is also Duke of Cornwall, and his involvement has been logical.

| Instagram, @homewardsuk

The British press have reproduced the letter sent to the captain. "The Duke knows you've just returned home after a few years away, and like everyone in Cornwall, he'll be cheering you on," Hello has published. "Prince William has asked me to convey his warmest congratulations on your promotion to the National League," the text continued.

The message ended with a wish for luck for the new season: "I send you the Duke of Cornwall's best wishes. Good luck to the Tinners!" With this gesture, William has shown, once again, his passion for sports.