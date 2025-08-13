A famous medium from America confirms what everyone suspected about Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is making headlines again, but this time for a very different reason than usual. One of the most influential mediums in America has made a prediction that has caused a great stir among both supporters and critics of the Sussexes. What she has revealed seems to confirm what many have long suspected about the former actress.

Bis La Médium, on the show Despierta América, consulted her cards to find out what the future holds for Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry. According to her, the future is not only promising but also shocking. The famous psychic has stated that "Meghan will break the market," a strong claim that has left more than one person speechless.

This reading comes at a key moment, right after the Sussexes have renewed their partnership with Netflix. The new agreement is different from the one they signed in 2020, and although it involves less financial commitment from the platform, it gives them greater creative freedom. Among the new projects, the second season of With Love, Meghan and a Christmas special that could become a global success have been confirmed.

The spiritual reading supports Meghan Markle's direction in her renewed partnership with Netflix

According to Bis, the cards that appeared during the reading are among the best that can be drawn in this type of spread. She explained that Meghan will keep moving forward with determination and that all the content bearing her name "will sell." In the spiritual world, according to the medium, this reflects an aura of magnetic energy and determination that few possess.

The prediction has reinforced what many of the duchess's followers have already suspected for some time: Meghan has managed to build her personal brand beyond the British royal family. Despite the constant criticism she has received since leaving the Royal House, she has found a new professional path that seems to align with her true calling. Now, with the symbolic blessing of the universe, according to Bis, she is ready to take a definitive leap.

The renewed partnership with Netflix will allow Prince Harry and Meghan to explore new areas, such as documentaries, movies, lifestyle shows, and even sports content. This diversification is key, because the couple have learned from past mistakes and now move with greater strategy. Bis seems to have picked up on all this in her reading, and she has insisted that "they'll talk much more about Meghan."

Meghan Markle faces a new professional chapter with predictions that foretell success

Although spiritual predictions don't convince everyone, the truth is that Bis La Médium has a solid and respected track record, with more than 30 years of experience. This isn't the first time she has been right with her visions, and her connection with the invisible has guided many public figures. The fact that she is now focusing on Meghan is no coincidence, and many interpret it as a new twist in the duchess's public narrative.

For now, Meghan hasn't reacted to this prediction, but those who closely follow her professional career recognize that this new chapter could be a key moment in her life. Bis has been clear in stating that the former actress is destined to succeed both in the entertainment world and in business. According to the medium, the universe is on her side and her success seems only a matter of time.