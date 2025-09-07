Kensington Palace, unable to hide what Prince William is about to do soon

Kensington Palace tries at all times to control what is communicated about Prince William. However, now they haven't been able to hide what he is going to do very soon, and it is truly surprising.

It has come to light that the future king of England is going to participate in a well-known television show in a few days. There, he will show a side of himself that is very far from protocol.

Prince William's television appearance that has come to light, to the surprise of Kensington Palace

Kensington Palace works diligently and meticulously to take care of communication regarding Prince William. Nevertheless, now it has been impossible to prevent what the brother of Prince Harry is going to do in a few days from coming to light. It is a surprising participation that has left everyone speechless.

The future king of England, known for his responsibility and seriousness, will step away from his usual image and appear on a television show. Yes, he will show a much more relaxed and approachable side to the public.

This unexpected turn in his official schedule has been revealed through social media. On these, it has been confirmed that Prince William will participate in the third season of a well-known Apple TV+ show. This program, titled The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, is about traveling around the world.

Prince William will participate in The Reluctant Traveler

Prince William will make his appearance in the third season of The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy. In this edition, the host will carry out different activities that he has included on his bucket list. This will take him to travel to London, Mexico, and even India.

In the episode in which Prince William will appear, which will air on September 19, the host will share laughs and funny comments with him. Thus, in the trailer, you can see the husband of Kate Middleton joking with him about one of the items on his wish list: no less than getting drunk with him.

The young man's participation in this show highlights his willingness to show a different side of himself. That is something uncommon for members of royalty, especially for someone with his responsibilities as a future monarch.

Moreover, his presence in this format is generating a lot of anticipation, as people are eager to see him more natural than ever and far from formalities. Not to mention that, in the same way, it is generating debate.

Some citizens see this step he has taken as a positive way to bring members of the royal family closer to the people. However, others believe that it goes against traditional protocol. The reality is that this show is going to show a side of Prince William that could be beneficial in terms of popularity and likability.