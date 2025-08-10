Happiness in Kensington: the big news about the princes of Wales has been revealed

Happiness is now reigning at Kensington Palace. A very special and joyful piece of news has just been revealed for the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate.

Specifically, it has come to light that they are the most highly rated members of the British Crown by citizens, according to a survey conducted by a well-known portal. However, the results have also revealed other very interesting facts.

Excitement in Kensington: the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, undisputed leaders in public approval

Everyone at Kensington Palace is very happy. This is thanks to the results of the YouGov portal's survey about the United Kingdom's Crown and the perception that British citizens have of its members.

Yes, this study has established that the most beloved and highly rated member of the entire royal family is Prince William. An unbeatable position has been given to him after he received 74% of the votes.

This support consolidates him as the most beloved figure in the British royalty, surpassing all other members of the Windsor family. His image as a responsible heir, approachable, and committed to social causes seems to have deeply resonated with the population.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton has not been left behind. The Princess of Wales has received a 71% positive rating, placing her in the second position on the list. Her elegance, active role, and always cordial attitude have made her a highly appreciated figure both in the United Kingdom and beyond its borders.

These results not only confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales enjoy great popular support, but they also send a clear message. Specifically, that if they continue like this, when the time comes for them to assume the throne, the reception from the public will be very favorable.

In the Kensington environment, this data has been received with satisfaction. Both William and his wife have worked consistently to earn the trust and affection of the people. They actively participate in official events, promote social projects, and keep a coherent and positive public image.

The palace's communication strategy has also contributed to this success. The combination of formal events with everyday and approachable gestures has allowed the couple to project a more human and accessible image.

Other interesting facts about the Prince and Princess of Wales's relatives

The YouGov study has also brought surprises. In third position is Princess Anne, King Charles III's sister and William's aunt. With a 70% positive rating, her discretion and constant dedication to public service have been recognized by citizens.

The current monarch, however, appears in fourth position with 59% support. Although he doesn't reach the popularity levels of his son and heir, this figure reflects solid support. Above all, considering the complex period of transition that the monarchy has experienced in recent years.

The list also points to other members with less favorable ratings. Among them, Prince Harry receives only a 28% positive rating, while Meghan Markle gets 20%. The last place in the ranking is occupied by Prince Andrew, with 5%, a result that reflects the deep image crisis he is going through.