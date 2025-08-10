it's official: Richard Gere moves many with his gesture toward Antonio Banderas

Officially, Richard Gere has made a lovely gesture toward Antonio Banderas. With it, he has managed to move many people.

The Pretty Woman actor congratulated the Málaga native on his birthday. He did so with simple words, but ones full of affection.

Antonio Banderas turns 65 (65 años) and receives Richard Gere's affection

Antonio Banderas is celebrating his birthday this Sunday and has shared it himself on social media. He posted a photo of himself splashed by seawater.

Alongside it, he wrote: "Today I turn 65 (65 años) and I pause for a moment to give a smile to the road traveled, to gratefully surrender to my present. Defying mathematics and the passage of time, I congratulate myself for still being young."

The image and the message have sparked an avalanche of congratulations, but among them, Richard Gere's stood out. The American actor didn't hesitate to leave a comment on the same post saying: "Happy birthday, my friend (Feliz cumpleaños, amigo mío)."

It was a brief gesture, but one full of meaning. It shows the real friendship that exists between the two.

Richard Gere choosing to congratulate Antonio Banderas in an open space like Instagram is no small detail. Social media allow these kinds of gestures to be seen by millions of people, and their public nature gives them added value.

Moreover, the fact that the Hollywood actor did it on Banderas's own post means he wanted everyone to know about his affection. It's not just a private congratulation, but a declaration of respect and affection before his followers and the world.

The connection between the two actors isn't something new. Last May, when Richard Gere joined Instagram, it was the Málaga native who welcomed him with a warm and public message. Since then, their interactions on social media have won the sympathy of both their followers.

Richard Gere and Antonio Banderas: a sincere friendship that goes beyond the screen

Richard Gere's gesture toward Antonio Banderas has been seen as a courtesy between colleagues, as proof of a sincere and lasting friendship. Both have met at film events, charity galas, and premieres, always showing mutual respect and admiration.

In the film industry, where relationships can be as fleeting as the projects, their bond stands out for the natural way it has been built. It's not unusual to see them together at public events and keep relaxed conversations, something fans appreciate and that reinforces the approachable image they project.

These kinds of actions, though brief, make headlines because they highlight the most human side of great stars. In the end, these are moments when recognition doesn't come from awards or reviews, but from the personal connection with those who've shared the journey on and off the screen.