Now it's official: Luis Miguel takes the step Paloma Cuevas had been waiting for for a long time

Luis Miguel has taken the step that Paloma Cuevas had been waiting for so long: the artist has landed in Spain to start his summer vacation. He has done so with a clear idea: to rest, to disconnect… and to enjoy love. After months of commitments, concerts, and trips, El Sol de México has finally prioritized his personal life.

Exactly one year ago, the singer was in the middle of an international tour and Spain was one of the countries where he excelled the most. Córdoba, Valencia, A Coruña, Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, and Murcia were some of the cities he visited. His schedule was packed and his pace was unstoppable.

| Twitter

However, this summer has been different: Luis Miguel has traded the stage for tranquility. He has left the spotlight behind and chosen silence. He has opted for rest and, most importantly: he has wanted to spend this time with Paloma Cuevas.

Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas are already together in Spain to enjoy their vacation together

Both have desired it and both needed it. They have spent weeks apart, only for professional and family reasons. Paloma has kept focused on her daughters and caring for her parents, while Luis Miguel has continued traveling and fulfilling his schedule.

Now, finally, they have reunited and they have done so with a huge smile. According to those close to them, "they are as in love as on the first day."

| Instagram, @luismiguelfancluboficial

They have started this long-desired vacation together. They have begun August with family plans, international getaways, and gatherings with lifelong friends.

In recent days, they have been seen sharing dinners and fun moments with their closest circle. Among them, Raúl González and his wife, Mamen Sanz, or Luis Alfonso de Borbón and Margarita Vargas. Everyone has celebrated this new chapter the couple has started.

Luis Miguel is very happy with Paloma Cuevas

Luis Miguel has shown his commitment. He has wanted to be present. He has made it clear that his priority is to share quality time with Paloma and those around her.

| Twitter

He keeps an excellent relationship with his daughters, Paloma and Bianca. Meanwhile, she has become fully integrated into the singer's life.

These will be special vacations and weeks filled with love, rest, and family plans. Luis Miguel, at last, has taken that important step: he has put his career on pause and has flown to Spain to be with the woman he loves. A gesture that says it all.